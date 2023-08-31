List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Landscape Show in Orlando Boasts More Than 700 Booths

    Thu August 31, 2023 - Southeast Edition #18
    CEG


    It's "a wrap" for the 2023 Landscape Show held Aug. 23-25, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

    The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) hosted the annual event with this year's theme being, "Grow With The Pros."

    Another large turnout marked the event, which featured more than 700 trade show booths dedicated to the industry with a sizable educational session and networking event schedule, as well as a career fair. New for 2023 was the FNGLA Pro Pavilion, a program developed to enhance the profile of industry professionals and industry newcomers alike. CEG

    A seasoned staff from GSE-Great Southern Equipment (L-R) included Travis Alcorn, Jacob Brown, Bruce Bowers, Tom Zinchiak, Dave Parker, Ray Ferwerda Jr., Jacob Bowers, Ki Frontario and Jarred Mays. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): GSE-Great Southern Equipment President Ray Ferwerda welcomes his Hitachi factory representatives to the show floor, including Steve DePriest and Dustin Hoogeveen. (CEG photo)
    Florida based Kubota dealers worked together with the manufacturer to promote the line. (L-R) are Todd Shreffler and Brett Whann of Creel Tractor, Ft. Myers, Fla.; Jeffrey Anderson, Linder Turf and Tractor, Bradenton, Fla.; and Rob Brown, Polk Tractor Company, Winter Haven, Fla. (CEG photo)
    John Deere products were well represented at the show by the Dobbs Equipment staffers. (L-R) are Colin Faulmann, Austin Wilson, Daniel Stern, Kalanai Jandrin, Brian Helms and Steve “Boogie” Brown.(CEG photo)
    Florida Coast Equipment, one of the country’s largest Kubota dealerships, based in West Palm Beach, was well represented at the show (L-R) by Ken Catalano, Justin Owens, Joseph Jimenez, Dalton Bissey, Nico Cubillos, Collin Murphy, Tag Eure, Timmy Morris and Manny Rodriguez. (CEG photo)
    First time show exhibitors and relatively new distributorship, Love Power Equipment, Homosassa, Fla., representatives Terry Venne (L) and Josh Cauthen brought their New Holland and Giant mini-loader machine offerings to their display. (CEG photo)
    The Orange County Convention Center was again transformed into an indoor tropical paradise for the 2023 Landscape Show. (CEG photo)
    There was a fantastic display of machines and a strong showing of representatives of Case Power & Equipment, Florida, (L-R) including Charlie Rodes, Mitchell Denes, Bryce Muir, Adam Woodall, Beth Bartow, Adam Stegeman, Brian Pannell and Jeff Heinmann. (CEG photo)
    The latest JCB and ASV machine offerings were on full display at the Brigg’s JCB exhibit with a group of product experts to present them (L-R) including Bob Hensel, Alyssa Montero, Billy Burr, John Hilberling and Chris Pendleton. (CEG photo)
    Some of the Caterpillar machines on display at the show included both high and low flow compact track loaders, a mini-excavator and a compact track loader, and Ring Power Corp. representatives were on hand to discuss them all. (L-R) are Tristan Conner, Zach Ganger, Durham Young, Matt Sutton, Scott Greenhalgh and Kasey Wishart. (CEG photo)
    Kyle P. Hobbs (L) of Bandit Industries, Remus, Mich., and John Snyder of Company Wrench, Lakeland, Fla., had a nice display of Bandit products for wood waste processing. (CEG photo)
    Vermeer Southeast’s Josh Petitt (L) and Andrew Flickinger were eager to show off their compact Vermeer ATX720 articulated loader and S450TX mini-skid steer with a massive auger attachment. (CEG photo)
    DFD Loaders’ David Font (R) speaks with show attendee Rob Bishop, who is looking to find a loader platform suited to his new hedge trimming business endeavor. He is considering the Shaffer 2428 on display. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Travis Long of Everglades Equipment, Wellington, Fla., speaks with show-goers, Michael McWaters and Jeremy Smith of Melbourne Lawn and Landscape, Melbourne Beach, Fla., who were interested in the John Deere 317G compact track loader and Fecon mulching head combo. (CEG photo)
    ALTA Equipment Company came in with a huge presence with two machine displays across the aisle from each other on the show floor and lots of representatives. (L-R): are Bill Cannon, Austin Smith (Takeuchi representative), Eny Sanchez, JR Skinner, Joel Hamblin, Saint Currin, David Willis, Jacob Houk, Justin Sklute, Daniel Weber and Chris Lutz. (CEG photo)
    Morbark combined eye-catching graphics with giveaways and a lot of product promotional items at its exhibit. David Rivera and Teresa Egan of Morbark, Sanford, Fla., stand ready to speak with show attendees. (CEG photo)




