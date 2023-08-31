It's "a wrap" for the 2023 Landscape Show held Aug. 23-25, 2023, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) hosted the annual event with this year's theme being, "Grow With The Pros."

Another large turnout marked the event, which featured more than 700 trade show booths dedicated to the industry with a sizable educational session and networking event schedule, as well as a career fair. New for 2023 was the FNGLA Pro Pavilion, a program developed to enhance the profile of industry professionals and industry newcomers alike. CEG

