The Lane Construction Corporation has completed a year-long project to take advantage of renewable energy with the installation of a 1,666 module-array on the roof, property and carports in the parking lot of its corporate office in Cheshire, Conn.

The system is expected to produce more than 760,000 kilowatt-hours of renewable energy annually (98 percent of the electricity used in the office), thus avoiding more than 540 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the annual carbon dioxide equivalent of taking 117 cars off the road. Installing this system is a step toward reducing Lane's carbon footprint and it will create savings on energy bills for decades to come.

The project also included the installation of four electric vehicle (EV) chargers, free to employees and visitors who drive electric cars. When in full electric mode, an electric car produces zero emissions. Smog and greenhouse gas emissions are also greatly reduced, even when considering the electricity generation needed to power the vehicles. (Drive Clean, 2021).

"Not only are we looking forward to the financial benefits of going green, we're also thankful for the opportunity to do our part for the environment by taking these important steps to reduce our CO2 emissions," said Robert Hoffman, director of mechanical at Lane.

This socially responsible project is the first solar installation project for Lane, which is owned by parent company Webuild Group. The project is in support of the group's sustainability strategy, which identifies infrastructural sustainability and construction site sustainability as the two pillars upon which the group's commitment and reputation are fully based.

Webuild's business is strongly oriented towards developing and building infrastructure that directly contributes to advancing the main Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-oriented) and transitioning to a low-carbon economy.

