List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    LeeBoy Announces New Chief Executive Officer

    Mon August 28, 2023 - National Edition
    LeeBoy


    Shannon Seymour
    Shannon Seymour

    ST Engineering LeeBoy Inc., a commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer, announced Shannon Seymour has been named chief executive officer.

    Seymour is not a new face of Team LeeBoy. He has held several positions over the last 13 years including purchasing manager, director of operations and chief operating officer.

    Seymour has been very instrumental in new product development, extensive facility improvements and record years of revenue growth. LeeBoy will continue to reach new achievements under his strong leadership.

    "I am very excited to announce that I have accepted the CEO role of the leading commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer in the world. I am very grateful to be a part of this passionate team that will soon be celebrating our 60th anniversary," Seymour said.

    For more information, visit www.LeeBoy.com.




    Today's top stories

    Fort Myer Construction Leads Design-Build Job On D.C.-Area Roadway

    NJR Construction LLC Building Bridges Across Conn., Western Mass.

    NFL's Titans Choose Tennessee Builders Alliance to Manage $2.1B Stadium Construction

    Yoder & Frey Taps Thurston to Create Expansion, Boost Brand

    HEVI Ready to Charge Up Heavy Equipment Industry

    SAKAI Welcomes New Regional Sales Manager for Northeast Dealer Network

    Bobcat North Dakota Open Merges Golf, Community Outreach

    Unveiling the Future: Alternative Power Trends at The Utility Expo



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News LeeBoy






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA