Shannon Seymour

ST Engineering LeeBoy Inc., a commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer, announced Shannon Seymour has been named chief executive officer.

Seymour is not a new face of Team LeeBoy. He has held several positions over the last 13 years including purchasing manager, director of operations and chief operating officer.

Seymour has been very instrumental in new product development, extensive facility improvements and record years of revenue growth. LeeBoy will continue to reach new achievements under his strong leadership.

"I am very excited to announce that I have accepted the CEO role of the leading commercial asphalt equipment manufacturer in the world. I am very grateful to be a part of this passionate team that will soon be celebrating our 60th anniversary," Seymour said.

