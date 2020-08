LeeBoy Recognizes Its Top Dealers for Several Performance Categories

LeeBoy recently presented awards to dealers within several key categories, including Top Performing Dealer, Outstanding Dealers, Top Performing Products Support Dealer, Top Marketing Dealer, Top LeeBoy Asphalt Paver Sales, Top Asphalt Maximizer Distributor Sales, Top Broom Dealer and Top Tack Tank Dealer. CEG



Top Performing Dealer: Ambrose Equipment



2019 Outstanding Dealer: Ascendum Machinery



2019 Outstanding Dealer: Dobbs Equipment



2019 Top Asphalt Maximizer Distributor Sales: Richmond Machinery



2019 Outstanding Dealer: Reynolds-Warren



2019 Top Performing Product Support Dealer: Stephenson Equipment Inc.



2019 Top Tack Tank Dealer: Stephenson Equipment Inc.



2019 Top Broom Dealer: Tractor & Equipment Company



2019 Top Marketing Dealer: Valley Supply