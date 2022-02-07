List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Leica Geosystems Partners With SANY America to Expand Machine Control Adoption, Increase Job Efficiency

Mon February 07, 2022 - National Edition
Leica


SANY dealers nationwide can now offer customers a variety of Leica Geosystems machine control solutions through a joint Technology Access Program.
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, announced a collaboration with SANY America to simplify the adoption and support of Leica Geosystems' machine control technology on SANY excavators and motor graders.

Enhancing SANY's equipment with Leica Geosystems' cutting-edge but easy-to-use machine control technology enables greater precision for excavating and grading work and allows machine operators at various skill levels to increase their productivity while lessening the intensity of tasks, according to the company. This helps keep workers safe and results in less wear and tear on machines.

The companies launched a joint Technology Access Program whereby SANY dealers nationwide can offer customers a variety of machine control solutions through their leasing and purchasing agreements, with installation and support by certified Leica Geosystems dealers.

"This Technology Access Program will make deploying technology seamless and painless for operators," said Troy Dahlin, vice president, heavy construction, at Leica Geosystems US/Canada.

"Local SANY dealers are now able to retrofit their machines easily with Leica Geosystems technology. This collaboration extends beyond both our companies, stretching deep into local dealer partnerships for both organizations."

The Technology Access Program also offers SANY customers and dealers the ability to experience Leica Geosystems' machine control technologies at the SANY Digs demo area, located in the SANY America headquarters near Atlanta, Ga.

"Our customers and dealers want straightforward, streamlined solutions that make working with a mixed fleet easy and simple," said Gabe Weiss, director of marketing of SANY. "This program is built on feedback from our dealer partner network and will provide operators with a technology option for grade control and dedicated access to the Leica Geosystems dealer support network."




