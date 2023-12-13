List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Liebherr Concrete Technology to Exhibit at Precast Show 2024

    Wed December 13, 2023 - National Edition
    Liebherr


    The RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer is extremely versatile with the ability to be applied to several types of mixing designs.
    The RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer is extremely versatile with the ability to be applied to several types of mixing designs.

    The annual Precast show takes place in Denver, Colo., from Feb. 8-10, 2024.

    The Precast show, organized by the National Precast Concrete Association (NPCA), provides a platform for thousands of industry peers to connect and network. In addition to the exhibit hall, plant tours, education sessions and a Keynote luncheon will be held.

    Liebherr showcases the RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer, and mixing technology Sales and Technical Specialist Marcio Manzione will be on site at the Liebherr booth for any mixing inquiries.

    "This mixer is extremely versatile with the ability to be applied to several types of mixing designs," Manzione said. "The machine has no blind spots, high shearing forces, fast mixing, and quick discharging time."

    RIM 2.25 M Ring Pan Mixer

    The RIM 2.25 M ring pan mixer provides advantages for Liebherr concrete customers such as continuance movement inside the mixing chamber for better performance. The large opening in the cover of the mixer as well as the gearbox position also allows for easily accessible maintenance. And when service needs arise Liebherr offers a variety of spare parts and customer support to all customers.

    For more information, visit www.liebherr.com.




