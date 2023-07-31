Link-Belt Cranes announced the promotion of Casey Smith and the hiring of Will Hatton and Thomas Taylor.

Casey Smith has been promoted to supervisor, marketing information at Link-Belt Cranes, effective April 1, 2023. In his new role, Smith will oversee website development, product marketing content, and the company's communication with trade press.

Smith began his career at Link-Belt in 2012 as a public relations coordinator, covering Link-Belt Cranes in the field with case studies on new machines, maintaining linkbelt.com, and assisting with creation of Link-Belt promotional materials.

"Casey's tenure and background in public relations give him exceptional skills and experience that will undoubtedly enhance his ability to succeed in his new role with Link-Belt," said Rebecca Vaughn, Link-Belt manager of marketing and technical communications.

Will Hatton has been named public relations specialist at Link-Belt Cranes, effective June 19, 2023. Hatton will coordinate job story creation, promoting new products and features via the company's communication to trade press, distributors and other target audiences. He also will handle maintenance of linkbelt.com with updates to product literature and specifications.

Hatton is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having most recently worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Big Spring, Texas. He has additional communications experience in television, radio, and other related mass-media.

"Will has extensive mass-media experience — both stateside and abroad. We are excited to bring him into our group to further develop Link-Belt's marketing and communications efforts," said Casey Smith, Link-Belt supervisor, marketing information.

Thomas Taylor has joined the product marketing group as marketing product specialist for rough terrain cranes. Taylor will provide marketing and sales support for rough terrain crane products to internal and distributor sales personnel.

Taylor brings rental and retail experience from a national trucking company as well as heavy equipment transportation experience from his ongoing service in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

"We are all excited to have Thomas join the marketing team. I look forward to seeing Thomas take on this product specialist position and grow to become a part of Link-Belt's next generation," said Kelly Fiechter, product manager for rough terrain cranes.

For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

