List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Link-Belt Cranes Announces Promotion, New Hires

    Mon July 31, 2023 - National Edition
    Link-Belt Cranes


    Link-Belt Cranes announced the promotion of Casey Smith and the hiring of Will Hatton and Thomas Taylor.

    Casey Smith

    Casey Smith has been promoted to supervisor, marketing information at Link-Belt Cranes, effective April 1, 2023. In his new role, Smith will oversee website development, product marketing content, and the company's communication with trade press.

    Smith began his career at Link-Belt in 2012 as a public relations coordinator, covering Link-Belt Cranes in the field with case studies on new machines, maintaining linkbelt.com, and assisting with creation of Link-Belt promotional materials.

    "Casey's tenure and background in public relations give him exceptional skills and experience that will undoubtedly enhance his ability to succeed in his new role with Link-Belt," said Rebecca Vaughn, Link-Belt manager of marketing and technical communications.

    Will Hatton

    Will Hatton has been named public relations specialist at Link-Belt Cranes, effective June 19, 2023. Hatton will coordinate job story creation, promoting new products and features via the company's communication to trade press, distributors and other target audiences. He also will handle maintenance of linkbelt.com with updates to product literature and specifications.

    Hatton is an eight-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having most recently worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Big Spring, Texas. He has additional communications experience in television, radio, and other related mass-media.

    "Will has extensive mass-media experience — both stateside and abroad. We are excited to bring him into our group to further develop Link-Belt's marketing and communications efforts," said Casey Smith, Link-Belt supervisor, marketing information.

    Thomas Taylor

    Thomas Taylor has joined the product marketing group as marketing product specialist for rough terrain cranes. Taylor will provide marketing and sales support for rough terrain crane products to internal and distributor sales personnel.

    Taylor brings rental and retail experience from a national trucking company as well as heavy equipment transportation experience from his ongoing service in the Kentucky Army National Guard.

    "We are all excited to have Thomas join the marketing team. I look forward to seeing Thomas take on this product specialist position and grow to become a part of Link-Belt's next generation," said Kelly Fiechter, product manager for rough terrain cranes.

    For more information, visit www.linkbelt.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    Shirley Contracting, VDOT Engineer Route 7 Improvements

    Utility Expo's Tips to Stay Cool in Summer Heat

    VIDEO: NASA Building First New Wind Tunnel in 40 Years at Virginia's Langley Research Center

    SCOTUS Rules Pipeline Construction Can Proceed

    OMB Hit With Questions Surrounding Build America, Buy America Act

    Considering Fleet Tracking? CyberTrac Has GPS Solution

    Wacker Neuson Offers LTV4L Compact LED Light Tower Model

    Yanmar America Celebrates Future Leaders On National Intern Day



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Cranes Employee News Link-Belt






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA