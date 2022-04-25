List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
LiuGong North America Reveals LiuGong Finance

Mon April 25, 2022 - National Edition
LiuGong


LiuGong North America has announced a new private label program to become a one-stop shop for equipment and financing. The new LiuGong Finance program will serve customers and dealers with a multitude of benefits.

"As we continue to help support, grow and develop our customers and dealer network, we're delighted to introduce LiuGong Finance," said LiuGong North America President Andrew Ryan.

"We've built the LiuGong Finance program to include several components that will benefit our customer and dealer network and their businesses."

LiuGong Finance will provide dealers with finance support for both LiuGong North America and non-competing products. Additionally, it will enable dealers to utilize competitive rates and flexible finance structures under a captive finance program. This helps to create a customer loyalty that can lead to future sales.

Dealers and end users will have access to a dedicated finance team.

LiuGong Finance offers both retail financing and dealer-owned rental fleet financing under the program. There are three types of retail financing included: FMV lease, equipment loan and custom structures. There are two types of dealer-owned rental fleet financing offered: rental equipment loan and custom structures.

For more information, visit www.liugongna.com.




