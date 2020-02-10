Look Back: Excavators

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Look Back: Excavators

Mon February 10, 2020 - National Edition #4
Edgar A. Browning – Special to CEG



Take a look back at some of the original hydraulic excavators, which began as a variation on the steam shovel and progressed into the the excavators we know today.

The originl Kilgore Direct acting shovel was a 2.5-yd. capacity model on railroad wheels, introduced in 1897. (Kilgore Manufacturing Company brochure, Donald W. Frantz Collection, HCEA Archives)
The originl Kilgore Direct acting shovel was a 2.5-yd. capacity model on railroad wheels, introduced in 1897. (Kilgore Manufacturing Company brochure, Donald W. Frantz Collection, HCEA Archives)

The Kilgore Direct acting shovel is on cleated traction wheels for use off the rails. (Kilgore Manufacturing Company brochure, Donald W. Frantz Collection, HCEA Archives)
The Kilgore Direct acting shovel is on cleated traction wheels for use off the rails. (Kilgore Manufacturing Company brochure, Donald W. Frantz Collection, HCEA Archives)

One of the first Gradalls built dates from the early 1940s. Hydraulics for construction machinery were in their infancy, and were rather bulky and inefficient. The carrier is a Linn half-track. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)
One of the first Gradalls built dates from the early 1940s. Hydraulics for construction machinery were in their infancy, and were rather bulky and inefficient. The carrier is a Linn half-track. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)

The tractor-operated backhoe is a 1951 Hopto (Hydraulically Operated Power Take Off), built by Badger Machine Company and is being run from a John Deere B tractor. These were the first known American true hydraulic excavators. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)
The tractor-operated backhoe is a 1951 Hopto (Hydraulically Operated Power Take Off), built by Badger Machine Company and is being run from a John Deere B tractor. These were the first known American true hydraulic excavators. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)

The 1951 Poclain TU, while tractor-powered like the early Hopto, has an on-board operator’s station that controls only the backhoe; he has to go to the tractor to operate it. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)
The 1951 Poclain TU, while tractor-powered like the early Hopto, has an on-board operator’s station that controls only the backhoe; he has to go to the tractor to operate it. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)

The Poclain TL, introduced in 1957, is set up as a primitive hydraulic shovel with a latch-operated, gravity-dump bucket and a pantograph-operated bucket leveling system. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)
The Poclain TL, introduced in 1957, is set up as a primitive hydraulic shovel with a latch-operated, gravity-dump bucket and a pantograph-operated bucket leveling system. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)

This Cat 225 is one of the first built, in 1972. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)
This Cat 225 is one of the first built, in 1972. (Keith Haddock, HCEA Archives photo)



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Excavators Historical