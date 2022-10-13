With eight models in the HD CompactLine, HAMM is entering the market segment for tandem rollers with electric drives.

Electrified tandem rollers, hybrid solutions and ECO mode: For many years, HAMM has been developing fuel-efficient machine technology in order to achieve an efficient and, in turn, resource-conserving workflow on the construction site.

One milestone included the Power Hybrid roller from the HD+ series. With eight electrified tandem rollers, HAMM is now entering the segment for fully electrical construction machines.

Resource-Conserving Power Train

In all current series, the power train has been continuously optimized and designed for operation at reduced speeds. The operating companies therefore save fuel each day.

The automatic engine stop also reduces consumption: It automatically switches off the engine after a few minutes of downtime, while also taking into consideration the requirements for the exhaust gas cleaning systems. The ECO mode, which is integrated into all series, also helps the driver to compact in a way that they can easily save fuel.

Quiet Power Hybrid Rollers Save CO2

Back in 2016, HAMM was already the first manufacturer in the world to combine a diesel engine with a hydraulic accumulator for the development of alternative drives. With this Power Hybrid roller from the HD+ series, it was possible to reduce the fuel expenditure by approximately 15 percent — all without having to compromise on compaction power. This also was coupled with a reduction in noise emissions.

Emission-Free Compaction With Electric Tandem Rollers

More and more municipalities are demanding low-emission or completely emission-free construction machines.

In the future, wherever compaction must be carried out free of emissions, the electrically powered tandem rollers in the HD CompactLine series can take over the compaction. When operating the electric tandem rollers, there are no differences to the diesel-powered models, and even the compaction power is identical, according to the manufacturer.

Fully Electrical Solution

Conceptually, HAMM is relying on a fully electric solution: Due to a high degree of electrified components, the compaction specialists achieve an optimal energy yield.

A maintenance-free Li-ion battery with a capacity of around 23 kWh supplies the components via a 48 V on-board power supply. Furthermore, the energy released from the drive engines and vibration motors when braking is used via recuperation.

The bottom line is that the battery can be used to tackle an entire working day. To charge the permanently installed battery, plugs for 230 V and 400 V mains power are included on-board.

Electric Combination Roller With Oscillation: Quiet, Low-Vibration, Emission-Free

The electric drive also drastically reduces the noise emissions since there is no longer any noise from the engine. This makes the electric tandem rollers ideal for all areas in which you want to compact with as little noise as possible.

Since, in these environments, a low load with vibrations is often required, the compaction specialist is presenting electric vibration and oscillation rollers, as well as an electric combination roller with oscillation.

Operating With Biodiesel, HVO

Most of the HAMM rollers that are currently on the market can already be operated with non-fossil fuels. This includes biodiesel, i.e. diesel fuel that is derived from plants, as well as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil). These can be mixed in with the diesel fuel or can replace it entirely. This also includes biodegradable hydraulic oils for the standard product range.

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com.

Today's top stories