Mack Defense Awarded Contract from U.S. General Services Administration

Wed April 22, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Defense has been awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to supply the full range of Mack-branded products to federal agencies for a variety of applications.
The one-year contract, which runs to January 2021, includes two additional GSA-optioned one-year extensions, which could push the contract through 2022.

"With this contract in place, fleet managers in more than 300 federal agencies have a one-stop shop where they can select commercial Mack vehicles and parts to address their needs," said Nicole Zelno, Mack Defense senior manager, contracts and bid/orders.

"We look forward to working with the GSA to fulfill our contract with durable, reliable Mack trucks, all of which are assembled here in the U.S.A."

Mack Defense has been a GSA contract holder since 2015 and has supplied various federal government agencies with Mack Trucks products as part of these contracts.

The GSA is an independent agency of the United States government established in 1949 to help manage and support the basic functioning of federal agencies. GSA acquires and supplies products and communications for U.S. government offices, provides transportation and office space to federal employees, and develops government-wide cost-minimizing policies and other management tasks.

For more information, visit www.mackdefense.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



