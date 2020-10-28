Mack Trucks announced its continued sponsorship of the American Trucking Association's (ATA) Share the Road and Workforce Heroes program. This will be the 20th year that Mack has sponsored Share the Road.

Mack Trucks announced its continued sponsorship of the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Share the Road and Workforce Heroes programs in 2021. This will be the 20th year that Mack has sponsored Share the Road.

Mack continued its sponsorship of both programs to help improve highway safety and to support military veterans by introducing and recruiting them to careers in the trucking industry.

"Educating motorists to operate alongside large trucks is critical to keeping our highways safe," said Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and commercial operations.

"We are pleased to sponsor the Share the Road program, as well as the professional drivers who tirelessly deliver that safety message to various stakeholders. We also are extremely proud to support veterans through the Workforce Heroes program. Their dedication to serving our country would well serve the trucking industry."

Mack donated Mack Anthem 70-in. Stand Up Sleeper models outfitted with all of the latest safety technologies to both programs.

The goal of the Share the Road program is to teach others how to safely drive with heavy-duty trucks on the nation's roadways. Many professional drivers in the Share the Road program have one million or more accident-free miles.

Drivers in the Share the Road program use the Mack Anthem to illustrate blind spots, stopping distances and other safety issues, while also demonstrating how the heavy-duty trucks are different than passenger vehicles.

"ATA is extremely grateful to Mack Trucks for the decades-long sponsorship of the Share the Road program, which saves lives by reducing vehicle accidents between truck drivers and the millions of motorists with whom they share the highway," said ATA Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Elisabeth Barna.

"Without the support of industry leaders like Mack, Share the Road would not be possible, and we are so appreciative of their continued sponsorship to help drive this impactful highway education program forward."

The Share the Road Anthem model features a 13-liter Mack MP8 505C engine with 505 hp and 1,860 lb.-ft. of torque and a 12-speed Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission.

It also features Mack Road Stability Advantage by Bendix, a fully electronic stability control system that helps mitigate the chances of a rollover or jackknife incident, and Bendix Wingman Fusion, a camera- and radar-based system that provides collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning capabilities. Both systems are standard on all Mack Anthem models.

The Mack Anthem utilized in the Workforce Heroes program features a camouflaged-style wrap. The Anthem model is driven across the country by professional truck drivers from the Share the Road program, visiting schools, career fairs and military bases.

"The Workforce Heroes program is core to our mission and values at ATA," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Attracting the best talent into trucking is an ongoing priority that we remain focused on every single day, and what better pool to draw from than those heroes looking to begin a new career after exiting military service. Thanks to the generosity of Mack and their commitment to our nation's veterans, this camo Anthem has been an invaluable tool in support of a great cause as it travels across the country forging new paths of opportunity for those who've served and sacrificed on our behalf."

The Mack Anthem model used in the Workforce Heroes program is equipped with a Mack MP8HE-415SE engine with 415 hp and 1,660 lb.-ft. of torque and the Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Standard on all Mack Anthem models, the mDRIVE enables drivers to remain focused on driving, rather than shifting gears.

