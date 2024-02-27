Maine Gov. Janet Mills sent a formal request to President Joe Biden Feb. 23 for a major disaster declaration that would help her state's eight coastal counties recover from the severe damage and flooding sustained from back-to-back storms on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13.

In the letter, Mills said the cost of damage — estimated at $70.3 million for public infrastructure alone — is beyond Maine's ability to pay, Mainebiz reported Feb. 26.

If the request is approved, the New England state would gain access to federal funds to repair damaged roads, bridges, public buildings, utilities and other public infrastructure in Washington, Hancock, Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Cumberland and York counties.

Mills also requested individual assistance to eligible families impacted by property damage in the eight counties.

"Given that affected homeowners are also having to recover from demolition of the waterfront infrastructure that inherently supports their livelihood, the individual assistance program is just one necessary component to the comprehensive recovery needs of disaster survivors spanning all eight coastal counties," she wrote.

"With much of the marine and aquaculture field operating out of primary homes with private docks," Mills continued, "hundreds of disaster survivors are now fighting to sustain generational family businesses with limited support."

The governor noted that Maine produces 90 percent of the nation's lobster supply and is home to a thriving marine economy — now at risk of decline.

Repair, Rebuild

Her requests are specifically for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program and Individual Assistance Program.

"The recovery of Maine's coastline will require the support of every federal resource available, and due to the compounded affects sustained by the coastal primary homeowners that help to sustain Maine's economy, recovery is uncertain without the Individual Assistance program," the governor penned in her letter to Biden.

FEMA's Individual Assistance Program provides financial assistance and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by a disaster who have uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs.

The federal agency's Public Assistance Program is designed to send supplemental grants to state, local, and tribal governments so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

In addition, the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps fund state, local and tribal governments so they can develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces future disaster losses in their communities.

Another Month, Another Disaster

Mills' recent major disaster declaration was her second in as many months.

In January, another declaration was approved to help 10 counties recover from the December storm that caused significant flooding, prolonged power outages and extensive property damage across central and western Maine.

It also unlocked public assistance and individual assistance, according to Mainebiz.

In response to the December declaration, the deadline to apply for public assistance was set for Feb. 29 and April 1 for individual help.

Separately, Mills also has proposed $50 million to the Maine Legislation to help communities rebuild infrastructure and enhance climate resiliency by introducing it as standalone bill rather than as part of the state's forthcoming supplemental budget.

