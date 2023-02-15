The all-new M30-4 and M40-4 feature rated operating capacities of 6,063 lbs. (M30-4) and 8,179 lbs. (M40-4).

Manitou is launching two new models of rough terrain forklifts for the rental industry with a focus on durability, ease of use and simplicity of service: the all-new M30-4 and M40-4. Both models feature 4-wheel drive with 24-in. rough terrain tires with two options for easy and confident operation on all surfaces.

"These new rough terrain forklifts are purpose-built for success in the rental industry, with a focus on premium Manitou quality and lower total cost of ownership [TCO]," said Brian Rabe, product marketing and training manager, Manitou. "They are extremely easy to operate and easy to service, easy to transport — all while delivering an overall operator experience that will ensure high utilization and rentability."

The all-new M30-4 and M40-4 feature rated operating capacities of 6,063 lbs. (M30-4) and 8,179 lbs. (M40-4), a 42-degree forward tilt angle, a shorter width and length for greater maneuverability, shorter turning radii and considerably greater ground clearances of 15.5 in. (M30-4) and 16 in. (M40-4).

Two mast options are available on each machine: a full visibility duplex (FVD) mast with an extended mast height of 18 ft., and a full visibility triplex (FVT) mast with an extended mast height of 26 ft. Both feature sideshift capabilities and tilting performance of 38 degrees forward and 12 degrees back (M30-4) and 42 degrees forward and 12 degrees back (M40-4).

"The capacities of these machines will go toe-to-toe with anyone, and each of these units have a considerable advantage in comfort and operation in a more confined footprint — making it more practical to rent in a broader range of applications," said Rabe.

Base models feature an open cab with ROPS and no glass — built for simplicity and lower TCO, especially in warm weather regions. Additional options for the M30-4 and M40-4 include a semi-enclosed cab and door kit, a heating system, cold weather operating packages, lighting packages and a Bluetooth radio setup.

For more information, visit Manitou.com/en-US/our-machines/forklift-trucks.

