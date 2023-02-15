List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Manitou Launches Two New Models of Rough Terrain Forklifts Built Exclusively for Rental Operations

Wed February 15, 2023 - National Edition
Manitou


The all-new M30-4 and M40-4 feature rated operating capacities of 6,063 lbs. (M30-4) and 8,179 lbs. (M40-4).
The all-new M30-4 and M40-4 feature rated operating capacities of 6,063 lbs. (M30-4) and 8,179 lbs. (M40-4).

Manitou is launching two new models of rough terrain forklifts for the rental industry with a focus on durability, ease of use and simplicity of service: the all-new M30-4 and M40-4. Both models feature 4-wheel drive with 24-in. rough terrain tires with two options for easy and confident operation on all surfaces.

"These new rough terrain forklifts are purpose-built for success in the rental industry, with a focus on premium Manitou quality and lower total cost of ownership [TCO]," said Brian Rabe, product marketing and training manager, Manitou. "They are extremely easy to operate and easy to service, easy to transport — all while delivering an overall operator experience that will ensure high utilization and rentability."

The all-new M30-4 and M40-4 feature rated operating capacities of 6,063 lbs. (M30-4) and 8,179 lbs. (M40-4), a 42-degree forward tilt angle, a shorter width and length for greater maneuverability, shorter turning radii and considerably greater ground clearances of 15.5 in. (M30-4) and 16 in. (M40-4).

Two mast options are available on each machine: a full visibility duplex (FVD) mast with an extended mast height of 18 ft., and a full visibility triplex (FVT) mast with an extended mast height of 26 ft. Both feature sideshift capabilities and tilting performance of 38 degrees forward and 12 degrees back (M30-4) and 42 degrees forward and 12 degrees back (M40-4).

"The capacities of these machines will go toe-to-toe with anyone, and each of these units have a considerable advantage in comfort and operation in a more confined footprint — making it more practical to rent in a broader range of applications," said Rabe.

Base models feature an open cab with ROPS and no glass — built for simplicity and lower TCO, especially in warm weather regions. Additional options for the M30-4 and M40-4 include a semi-enclosed cab and door kit, a heating system, cold weather operating packages, lighting packages and a Bluetooth radio setup.

For more information, visit Manitou.com/en-US/our-machines/forklift-trucks.




Today's top stories

First Infrastructure Project Complete at Lincoln Yards

Two Rokbak RA30s Work on Mega Pipeline Project

Five Equipment Dealership Trends That Will Shape 2023

Concrete Industry Working Toward Carbon Elimination

ARTBA Joins U.S. DOT Call to Action on Safety

VIDEO: Manitou Introduces Electrified Telehandler Range in North America

University of Vermont's Basketball Arena Construction Project to Go Into Overtime

1st Choice Material Handling Joins LiuGong North America Dealer Lineup



 

Read more about...

Forklifts Manitou New Products






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA