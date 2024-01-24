The Michigan Association of Timbermen board of directors recently approved the launch of the organization's first major summer event, featuring industry exhibits, logging equipment, milling innovations, emerging technology, entertainment, food and fun for the whole family.

The Michigan Forest Products Show will debut in 2024 on Aug. 9-10 in Gaylord, Mich.. at The Ellison Place.

According to a news report, the group will be accepting registrations soon, with indoor exhibits starting at $425 and outdoor exhibits starting at $625. Admission will be $15 per person, with children 16 and under free.

For more information, visit michigantimbermen.com

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories