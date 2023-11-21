List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Maxim Crane Works Announces Opening of Branch in Ohio

    Tue November 21, 2023 - Midwest Edition #24
    Maxim Crane Works


    Maxim Crane Works L.P. announced Nov. 1 it is opening a new branch in Urbancrest, Ohio, just south of Columbus.

    Maxim Crane Works L.P. announced Nov. 1 it is opening a new branch to serve customers across central Ohio, adding to the leading crane rental company's portfolio of more than 50 branches across the United States. The new branch will be located at Lewis Center Way in Urbancrest, Ohio, just south of Columbus.

    Rob Schultz, Maxim Crane Works Midwest regional vice president, said the new branch will support the growing need for construction cranes at several high-profile manufacturing projects in the region.

    "As we continue to grow our business in central Ohio, it makes sense to increase our physical presence near Columbus," said Schultz. "We believe we can support the growing market here and provide outstanding service to companies who are building this community."

    The branch includes 2,300 sq. ft. of office space and six equipment service bays on 10 acres of land. This expansion will add approximately 50 jobs to the region. Like other Maxim branches, the central Ohio branch will offer bare and operated and maintained rentals of a variety of cranes for commercial construction, infrastructure and manufacturing projects. Maxim also provides transportation, rigging and engineering services.

    Maxim currently serves Ohio through a Dayton branch and its corporate headquarters located just south of the Cincinnati metropolitan area in Wilder, Ky.

    About Maxim Crane Works

    Maxim Crane Works is the only coast-to-coast provider of comprehensive lifting services in the United States. It specializes in the rental of heavy-lift equipment, including hydraulic truck cranes, rough-terrain cranes, crawler cranes, tower cranes, conventional truck cranes and boom trucks. Maxim serves various industries, including power and energy, telecommunications and industrial and commercial construction.

    Situated in more than 50 locations across the United States, each branch can provide management, rigging, engineering, transportation and outsourcing.

    For more information, visit maximcrane.com.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




