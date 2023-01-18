The MP Series of mechanical pulverizers provide speed and strength in pulverizing a variety of material on the demolition site, while also separating reinforcing rods from concrete.

The complete line of demolition attachments from Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Mazio Attachments LLC offers contractors the tools they need to complete any demolition job — from primary and secondary crushers to multiprocessors, pulverizers, and grapples.

Mazio offers six main attachment models, designed to fit excavators from 1 ton to 130 tons of operating weight:

RS Series demolition crushers are designed for primary demolition work. With two hydraulic cylinders providing high strength for primary crushing, the RS Series crushers are ideal for crushing concrete, while reducing noise and vibrations. The RS offers a full 360-degree of rotation for accurate positioning, Hardox/Weldox structure, reversed cylinders to protect the cylinder rods, pressure relief valve, and interchangeable teeth and blades.

The RV Series hydraulic rotating crusher works well in both primary and secondary demolition. Featuring a regenerative circuit for quick jaw opening and closing and a hydraulic rotation of 360-degree, the RV Series provides precise positioning of the crusher in every working condition. The RV features a Hardox 400 structure, reversed cylinders to protect the cylinder rods, pressure relief valve, and interchangeable teeth and blades.

The functional and versatile MC Series multiprocessor with interchangeable jaw system is ideal for the contractor who works in both primary and secondary demolition. A fitting kit allows the jaw to be changed for demolition, recycling, and scrap applications. The MC Series has a Hardox/Weldox structure, dual reversed cylinders to protect the cylinder rods, pressure relief valve and multiple jaw kits.

Mazio FPV Series pulverizers for secondary demolition and recycling needs feature a 100 percent Hardox steel structure, reversed cylinder to protect the rod, interchangeable teeth and blades, and a pressure relief valve.

The MP Series of mechanical pulverizers provide speed and strength in pulverizing a variety of material on the demolition site, while also separating reinforcing rods from concrete. The MP Series requires no hydraulic installation because they utilize the piston pushing force of the excavator's penetrating arm to operate.

Mazio's GR Series selection grabbers are built from wear-resistant steel and are designed to nimbly grab demolition materials for sorting and loading

In addition to its comprehensive product line, Mazio's demolition experts work in tandem with its dealers to provide contractors with guidance on ways to increase their productivity and profits, ensuring success. All Mazio demolition tools come with a 12-month warranty with no operating hour limitations.

Mazio Attachments LLC is an Italian manufacturer of specialized attachments for the construction, demolition, recycling, mining, aggregates, excavation, scrap and forestry industries. With engineering and manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Italy and Colombia, Mazio designs its distinctive purple attachments to work with all makes and sizes of carrier machine, from hydraulic excavators, skid steer loaders and backhoes to wheel loaders, tele-handlers and more. Mazio attachments are available through a growing dealer network or direct, depending on location. The company offers immediate delivery for spare parts and service, and field training for operators.

