    McCann Industries Celebrates Marne, Mich., Branch's Fifth Anniversary

    Wed May 10, 2023 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    In July 2019, McCann Industries moved into the company's newest location — a 12,400-sq.-ft. facility at 1064 Franklin St. in Marne, Mich. To mark the milestone, customers and team members celebrated with an open house hosted at the Marne branch.

    A food truck and complimentary drinks were available as well as live equipment demonstrations. Customers also had the chance to take advantage of event-only special deals.

    The Marne store is situated on 8 acres in Wright Township, just off I-96. The facility features seven service bays. Multiple field and inside technicians are on hand to keep customers' machines up and running.

    About McCann Industries Inc.

    In 1967, Richard (Dick) J. McCann began selling concrete forms and accessories as McCann Construction Specialties Company in Villa Park, Ill. As his business expanded during the next three decades, the company represented manufacturers of construction machines and products as well as light equipment.

    In 1995, McCann established McCann Power & Equipment and soon acquired two Case dealerships in Illinois and one in Indiana. In 2000, the two companies merged, becoming McCann Industries Inc.

    Although McCann passed away in 2013, he left his mark on the company and the industry. The company expanded to nine locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan and Dick's son, Jim, is now CEO of the company.

    McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now provides products from more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers.

    Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries includes Case, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna, Towmaster and a variety of brands available for contractor supplies.

    For more information, visit mccannonline.com. CEG

    (L-R) are Jim McCann, CEO; Michigan Representative Luke Meerman; James Maioho, Marne branch manager; Glenn Hayward, vice president of operations; and Steven Roggeman, president, all of McCann Industries. (McCann Industries photo)
    Bob Richardson of McCann Industries (C) talks about the special deals of the day with Tom Vandyken (L) and Jeff Hoeksema, both of Summit Landscape Management. (CEG photo)
    Luke Cooper (second from R) of McCann Industries talked shop with Utility Contracting Company’s (L-R) Jake Phaff, Branden Wagenmaker, Hunter Rose and Frank Bayle. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Chris Gilbert of Top Grade Aggregate; Ryan Langeland of Langeland Excavating; Scott Maycroft of McCann Industries; and Colton Maycroft. (CEG photo)
    In the shop (L-R) are Rob Thompson of Woodland Equipment; Brad Bowser of McCann Industries; and Jeff Kline of Woodland Equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Sam Raymer of SF Raymer Company; John Potter of John W. Potter General Contractors; and Cameron Potter, with a Case CX220E excavator in the background, were enjoying the open house. (CEG photo)
    The 12,400-sq.-ft. facility at 1064 Franklin St. in Marne, Mich., opened in July 2019. (McCann Industries photo)
    An Arctic Sectional SNO Pusher is available from McCann Industries. (CEG photo)
    This Case 321F wheel loader is one of many machines customers were able to take a close-up look at during the open house. (CEG photo)
    A Case 588H rough-terrain forklift was on display. (CEG photo)
    Case’s DV23E double drum roller was on display at the fifth anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Michael Antor of William Antor & Sons; Ken Schmidt of McCann Industries; and Fred Schamber of Fred Schamber Excavating with this Case 580SV backhoe. (CEG photo)
    Customers saw this Case TV 450B track skid steer at the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Steve Roggeman, president of McCann Industries; Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries; Scott Seehan of Seehan & Sons Excavating; Luke Cooper of McCann Industries; and Glen Hayward, vice president of McCann Industries, with a Case CX220E excavator. (CEG photo)
    Looking over this Case CX37C mini-excavator are Kevin and Jodi Brummel of Byron Plumbing Inc. (CEG photo)
    Gilbert Land Management’s Taylor Gilbert brought his wife, Natalie, daughter, Scout, and baby, Trapper, to McCann Industries’ fifth anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bigelow Outdoor Services’ Collin Wurm, Dustin Wurm, Eric Bigelow, owner, and Mike Martinez were interested in the details of this Metal Pless snowplow. (CEG photo)
    Pete Swanson of McCann Industries operates this Case CX170E excavator during the demonstration at the 5th anniversary open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): McCann Industries’ John Krause and Steven Joulsma talk with Mike Harding of Harding Enterprises Complete Asphalt Maintenance about a couple of machines — this Case TR70 tracked skid steer and a Case 650M dozer. (CEG photo)
    Spencer Brondyke of Martin J. Concrete saw this Wacker Neuson SM100 stand-behind tracked skid steer at the open house. (CEG photo)




