In July 2019, McCann Industries moved into the company's newest location — a 12,400-sq.-ft. facility at 1064 Franklin St. in Marne, Mich. To mark the milestone, customers and team members celebrated with an open house hosted at the Marne branch.

A food truck and complimentary drinks were available as well as live equipment demonstrations. Customers also had the chance to take advantage of event-only special deals.

The Marne store is situated on 8 acres in Wright Township, just off I-96. The facility features seven service bays. Multiple field and inside technicians are on hand to keep customers' machines up and running.

About McCann Industries Inc.

In 1967, Richard (Dick) J. McCann began selling concrete forms and accessories as McCann Construction Specialties Company in Villa Park, Ill. As his business expanded during the next three decades, the company represented manufacturers of construction machines and products as well as light equipment.

In 1995, McCann established McCann Power & Equipment and soon acquired two Case dealerships in Illinois and one in Indiana. In 2000, the two companies merged, becoming McCann Industries Inc.

Although McCann passed away in 2013, he left his mark on the company and the industry. The company expanded to nine locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan and Dick's son, Jim, is now CEO of the company.

McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now provides products from more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers.

Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries includes Case, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna, Towmaster and a variety of brands available for contractor supplies.

For more information, visit mccannonline.com. CEG

Today's top stories