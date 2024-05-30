Photo courtesy of McCann Industries Ben Rivas, PSSR, McCann

McCann Industries Inc. announced substantial investment in its product support department. This strategic initiative, which began in April 2022 with the hiring of George Willer as director of product support, has seen remarkable progress over the past two years.

Under Willer's leadership, McCann has successfully onboarded five product support sales representatives (PSSRs), ensuring comprehensive coverage across the entirety of McCann's geographic footprint. These PSSRs are committed to delivering exemplary service, aimed at minimizing downtime for their valued customers.

Recognizing the importance of proactive maintenance and customer support, McCann has invested significantly in a service technical support role. This vital role ensures that customers remain informed about routine maintenance schedules and telematics support, thereby enhancing the longevity and efficiency of their equipment.

In a strategic move to bolster its capabilities, McCann finalized the acquisition of Channahon Tractor in August 2023. This acquisition brings a wealth of expertise, expanding McCann's service capabilities to encompass a broader spectrum of heavy equipment and truck maintenance.

"Our commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to our customers has been reinforced by the remarkable expansion of our product support team," said Glenn Hayward, vice president of operations of McCann. "We are confident that these strategic investments will further solidify McCann's position as a trusted supplier for our customers."

"The growth of our product support division reflects McCann's unwavering dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers," said Steve Roggeman, president of McCann. "We are proud to offer comprehensive solutions for our customers that enhance equipment performance and drive uptime."

With a steadfast focus on customer satisfaction and operational excellence, McCann continues to set new standards of service excellence within the heavy equipment industry.

About McCann Industries

McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now provides products from more than 400 suppliers and manufacturers with 10 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include: Case, BOMAG, Takeuchi, Kobelco, Wacker Neuson, Sullair, Husqvarna, Towmaster and more.

For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.

