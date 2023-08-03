List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    McCann Industries Acquires Channahon Tractor

    Thu August 03, 2023 - Midwest Edition
    McCann Industries


    McCann Industries Inc. has purchased the assets of Channahon Tractor LLC, located in Channahon, Ill.
    McCann Industries Inc. announced that it has purchased the assets of Channahon Tractor LLC, located in Channahon, Ill.

    Channahon Tractor is an equipment repair business that has been operating in the region for more than 40 years. The new McCann Industries location will offer the Kobelco and Takeuchi lines of equipment for sale and for rent, plus used equipment, in addition to continuing to provide parts and service for heavy equipment.

    "We are looking forward to expanding the business the Channahon Tractor team has developed," said Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries Inc. "This acquisition fits well into our long-term strategy of growing our product support business. It is also an excellent location for us to service the southwest suburbs with Kobelco and Takeuchi equipment. We are looking forward to welcoming the talented Channahon Tractor team into the McCann family."

    Channahon Tractor has been a family-oriented, customer-focused construction equipment repair center with a team of talented shop and field technicians. Its reputation for quality workmanship has been the foundation of its business for more than four decades. The company has a wealth of experience servicing a wide variety of heavy construction equipment and trucks and have consistently found solutions for the most complex repairs. The company actively services all the well-known brands of equipment, in the shop or in the field.

    The Channahon, Ill., location is McCann Industries' 10th regional location. While the McCann Channahon branch will continue to focus on construction equipment and truck repairs, it also will inventory and service Kobelco excavators, Takeuchi track loaders and excavators, offer construction equipment rentals and parts sales.

    About McCann Industries

    McCann Industries Inc. has been selling contractor supplies since 1967. The company added heavy equipment to its offerings in 1994 and now has 10 locations throughout Chicagoland, Indiana and Michigan to service the construction industry.

    Equipment manufacturers represented by McCann Industries include Case, Kobelco, Takeuchi, Bucher Municipal, Wacker Neuson, Sullair and Husqvarna.

    For more information, visit McCannOnline.com.




