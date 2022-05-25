McCann Industries held a used equipment open house at its Bolingbrook, Ill., facility on May 12. McCann offered customers a chance to expand their fleets by offering event-exclusive prices on used machines, including skid steers, compact track loaders, wheel loaders and more.

In addition, customers were treated to lunch courtesy of the Taco Truck and received swag bags.

Guests also were able to talk to McCann staff, including Mike Garrard, used equipment manager. Garrard has more than 20 years of experience selling heavy equipment and rentals throughout Chicago and its suburbs. CEG

