List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

McCann Industries Holds Used Equipment Open House

Wed May 25, 2022 - Midwest Edition #11
CEG


McCann Industries held a used equipment open house at its Bolingbrook, Ill., facility on May 12. McCann offered customers a chance to expand their fleets by offering event-exclusive prices on used machines, including skid steers, compact track loaders, wheel loaders and more.

In addition, customers were treated to lunch courtesy of the Taco Truck and received swag bags.

Guests also were able to talk to McCann staff, including Mike Garrard, used equipment manager. Garrard has more than 20 years of experience selling heavy equipment and rentals throughout Chicago and its suburbs. CEG

Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15
Photo: 1/15

The guys from Artic Snow & Ice Control took time out for a picture with this race car, driven by Trevor Starek. (CEG photo)
(L-R) are Patrick Miller of the Village of Plainfield; Steve Costello of McCann Industries; and Brian Fahnstrom of the Village of Plainfield. (CEG photo)
Jim McCann (back row L), CEO of McCann Industries, and all the technicians from the Bolingbrook facility enjoy some tacos at the used equipment open house. (CEG photo)
Ted Mazurski (L) of R. Olson Concrete Construction and Steve Roggeman, McCann Industries president, talk about updating Mazurski’s fleet. (CEG photo)
Ray Sullivan (C) of McCann Industries welcomes Ivan Znika (L) and Juan Gonzales, both of Befesa, Chicago plant. (CEG photo)
Jorge Rodriguez (L) and Tom Lawler, both of William Hach & Associates Inc., look over this Case skid steer. (CEG photo)
Plenty of wheel loaders were looking for new owners during McCann’s used equipment event. (CEG photo)
Juan Hernandez (L) of Valley View School District and Steve Costello, McCann Industries sales representative, go over the details on this Case SV280B skid steer. (CEG photo)
Dennis Tovar (L) of McCann Industries met up with Pius Newell of Atlantic Plumbing at McCann Industries’ Used Equipment Open House. (CEG photo)
Plenty of Case skid steers were available for customers. (CEG photo)
Sam Kukadia (L) of Material Solutions Laboratory spoke with Chris Petges of McCann Industries about one of the Case TV380 skid steers available. (CEG photo)
McCann had a variety of Case dozers and wheel loaders on the lot during the open house. (CEG photo)
John Novak (L) of Down and Dirty Services caught up with Ken Schmidt of McCann Industries. (CEG photo)
(L-R): John Yanora of the Village of Harwood Heights; Ken Schmidt of McCann Industries; and Ron Maslo, also of the Village of Harwood Heights, in front of the Case TV 620B compact track loader. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Steve Chambers of Chambers Excavating discusses the used equipment at the open house with Mike Garrard, used equipment manager of McCann Industries, and Jim McCann, CEO of McCann Industries. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

WisDOT Improves Safety With $136M Bypass

Bobcat Brings Electric-Powered Construction Equipment Innovations to California

'Thru the Valley' Project Continues as ODOT Begins Phase 8

Doosan Announces Its Top-Performing North American Dealers of 2021

Leadership Pitfalls to Avoid at All Costs

VIDEO: Cat Trial 12 — No Hands

Cristiani Builds Business With Gorilla Hammers Inventory

Mecalac North America Expands Sales, Service Teams



 

Read more about...

Events Illinois McCann Industries






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA