John Deere Construction and Forestry Division has named McCoy Construction & Forestry as a 2020 winner of its Onyx Circle award.

The award honored John Deere's top-performing dealers in terms of earning customers' business, as determined by key performance metrics. McCoy Construction & Forestry (MCF) was recognized as being the top-performing dealership among this year's honorees.

MCF, which has seven locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, joined the McCoy Group family of companies in 2018. The acquisition of McCoy Construction & Forestry broadened the McCoy Group's portfolio of companies, which had previously focused on the transportation/trucking industry.

"Earning this achievement is remarkable, considering MCF is in just its second full year of operation," McCoy Group President Greg McCoy said. "This award is a culmination of a phenomenal effort by our team, ranging from sales, service, parts, I.T., marketing, finance and everyone in between."

"We are extremely proud of our employees and the dedication they give each day," MCF President Jeff Herkert added. "2020 has been challenging for everyone, but our teammates have risen to the occasion to serve our valued customers."

"Over the last year, McCoy Construction & Forestry has been able to produce outstanding results on behalf of their customers and John Deere, and we feel that deserves this significant recognition," said David Thorne, senior vice president of sales & marketing for John Deere's Worldwide Construction & Forestry Division. "We congratulate them for their hard work and success, and more importantly, we thank them for being invaluable partners for John Deere."

