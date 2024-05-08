List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Lano Equipment Holds Open House in Shakopee, Minnesota

    Wed May 08, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG/Lano Equipment


    Lano Equipment welcomed customers to its Shakopee, Minn., location at 3021 West 133rd St. for an open house on April 25.

    In addition to manufacturer representatives on hand to show off the latest equipment and technology they have to offer, guests were invited to a DOT class by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A "Show Us Your Tracks" skills challenge also was part of the open house, and guests were treated to lunch, prepared by The Pork Chop Guys.

    The winner of the contractor giveaway package — a SANY SY16C excavator with a Liberty Trailer — was Al Bauer.

    For more information, visit lanoequip.com. CEG

    The Lano family — (L-R) are Roger, Juston, Evan, Nick and Kurt. (not pictured are David and Gary Lano). (Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment)
    This DEVELON DX140LCR excavator was ready for the next entrant in the ‘Show Us Your Tracks’ skills challenge. (CEG photo)
    Attendees were able to view demonstrations of the machines. (CEG photo)
    Lano Equipment had a display by Dirty Graphics of Stillwater, Minn. Dirty Graphics provides custom wraps for any machine. (CEG photo)
    Nick Lano (L), grade control specialist of Lano Equipment, and John Raemisch, product representative of SANY America, Peachtree, Ga., with the grand prize contractor giveaway package — a SANY SY16C excavator with a Liberty Trailer. The grand prize winner was Al Bauer. (CEG photo)
    Lano Equipment welcomed customers to its Shakopee location for an open house on April 25. (Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment )
    The ‘Show Us Your Tracks’ skills challenge was part of the open house event. (Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment)
    Guests were invited to a DOT class by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment)
    Grand prize winner, Al Bauer, picks up his prize — a SANY SY16C excavator with a Liberty Trailer. (Photo courtesy of Lano Equipment)




