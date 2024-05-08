Lano Equipment welcomed customers to its Shakopee, Minn., location at 3021 West 133rd St. for an open house on April 25.

In addition to manufacturer representatives on hand to show off the latest equipment and technology they have to offer, guests were invited to a DOT class by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. A "Show Us Your Tracks" skills challenge also was part of the open house, and guests were treated to lunch, prepared by The Pork Chop Guys.

The winner of the contractor giveaway package — a SANY SY16C excavator with a Liberty Trailer — was Al Bauer.

For more information, visit lanoequip.com. CEG

