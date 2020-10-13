McIntosh Joins AGC of Minnesota as Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Yolanda Y. McIntosh

Associated General Contractors of Minnesota announced the addition of Yolanda Y. McIntosh to its staff. Filling a newly-created director of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) position with the state's largest and longest-established commercial construction trade association, McIntosh will lead efforts in building more intentional and inclusive initiatives to assist member contractors in establishing equity in business cultures and providing greater opportunity for diverse populations in the commercial construction industry.

McIntosh brings a wealth of experience to the position with an advanced education and employment history in the public sector and most recently with a large commercial road and bridge contractor.

"We are thrilled to have Yolanda join our AGC team and are excited to deploy her many skills and talents in advancing the critical DEI strategic initiative championed by our board of directors," said Tim Worke, AGC's chief executive officer. "We are proud to have Yolanda filling this new position and look forward to her work in bringing value to our members and moving the construction industry forward."