Messick's Christmas Light Show Returns for 10th Year of Christmas Cheer

Thu December 01, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Messick's



At Messick Equipment in Mount Joy, Pa., the annual Christmas light show is back and bigger than ever.

The show, featuring thousands of Christmas lights and video displays choreographed to music, is celebrating its 10th year raising money for local charities. Located at 1475 Strickler Road in Mount Joy, just off of Route 283, the new Messick's location has allowed the show's creators to enhance the display with large-format video projections, an outdoor viewing area and improved audio.

Those visiting can enjoy the show from the comfort of their cars while music is broadcast over FM radio. Alternatively, a seating area with bleachers also will be available for those wishing to sit outside. The display runs nightly from Dec. 2 through Dec. 28 between 6:00 and 9:30pm.

"It's really become a Christmas tradition for many families in our area," said Neil Messick, one of the show's creators. "Now that we've moved to our larger Mount Joy location, we hope that we'll be able to provide an even more impressive display with the new additions this year. It's certainly not an event to miss, especially when considering that it's by donation and you don't even have to get out of your vehicle. The added bonus is that every penny goes to these charities we're happy to support."

Last year, Messick's collected more than $48,000 in donations during the event with the help of dozens of volunteers who greeted visitors and directed traffic. Since the show's inception nine years ago, more than $360,000 has been raised for local charities. Donations are completely voluntary and are at the discretion of visitors.

All proceeds collected will be distributed to Mennonite Disaster Service, ECHOS (Elizabethtown Community Housing and Outreach Services), Paxton Ministries, and the Water Street Rescue Mission.

For more information, visit https://messicks.com/messicks-2022-christmas-light-show




