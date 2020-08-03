Metso Outotec Acquires Davies Wear Plate Systems in Australia

Metso Outotec has closed the acquisition of the Australia-based fastener and wear monitoring technology provider Davies Wear Plate Systems, extending its wear lining portfolio and capabilities.

The acquired technology includes fasteners with a unique locking mechanism that does not require traditional studs and nuts and thus enables faster and safer maintenance work. Davies Wear Plate Systems' portfolio also includes wear monitoring technology, which provides a real-time forecast of wear and expected liner change-out timing.

The monitoring solution can be fitted to any metallic or ceramic liner, independent of attachment systems, according to the manufacturer.

"This acquisition supports our target to offer comprehensive and unique solutions for the entire wear lining value chain. We are eager to introduce these advanced solutions globally to our customers; we now have the market's widest range of optimized wear protection solutions, tools and services. The new technology will increase safety during maintenance and increase uptime. I warmly welcome the new colleagues to become part of the Metso Outotec team," said Sami Takaluoma, president of Consumables business area at Metso Outotec.

The acquired technology is already used by major mining companies, such as Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group in Australia.

"We have been improving our product offering for years and we have received good feedback from our customers in Australia. Our products are ready to be rolled out to the global mining market. We are excited that we are now a part of a truly international company," said Brian Davies, founder, Davies Wear Plate Systems.

The parties have agreed not to disclose the value of the transaction.

About Davies Wear Plate Systems

The Davies Wear Plate Systems offering includes fastening systems, wear liner monitoring system and wear plates. Davies also supplies tools that provide safer and faster change-outs.

Davies has an office in Malaga, Perth and an operation facility in Esperance, Western Australia.

For more information, visit www.davieswps.com/.