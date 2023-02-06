Metso Outotec will present its latest innovations, technologies and offering for the aggregates industry at the ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 international construction trade show taking place on March 14 to 18, 2023.

"Throughout the whole aggregates and construction industry, sustainability is gaining ground and has become a big driver for innovations and operations," said Juha Yli-Petäys, SVP, global distribution management at Metso Outotec.

"For us at Metso Outotec, sustainability and improved performance are among our key goals with our customers and present in every R&D project. At ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023, we will demonstrate our groundbreaking innovations that address our customers' key challenges like energy consumption, uptime, safety or carbon footprint reduction."

The special previews for ConExpo-Con/AGG visitors at Metso Outotec's booth include:

HPe Range — Evolution in Motion

The Nordberg HP cone crusher, is undergoing an evolution. The new range is even more efficient, meeting the varying and ever-increasing performance needs of the aggregates and mining industries. The new Nordberg HPe range offers higher performance and uptime in a more sustainable way, according to the manufacturer.

The kinematical crushing action and crusher cavities have been further developed and optimized, resulting in significantly higher performance and grade of application flexibility. Significantly, the crusher liners can be installed without backing material. This not only makes the liner changes easier and shortens the time needed for service breaks, but also has a positive impact on the environment and operator safety.​

Iconic Lokotrack Range, Vision for the Future ​

Lokotrack track-mounted crushers and screens are famous for their outstanding performance and dependability when it comes to aggregates production. At ConExpo-Con/AGG, Metso Outotec will display the latest version of the Lokotrack LT120 — one of the most efficient mobile jaw crushers in the market for demanding quarry and contract crushing applications.

The LT120 features the Nordberg C120 jaw crusher and is equipped for optimized performance and extended wear life. It includes the Planet Positive hybrid composite MX jaw dies, a rock breaker, rubber lining in the feeder, a belt cleaning set for the long main conveyor, as well as the latest intelligent crushing solution and the new Metrics remote monitoring platform. ​

Additionally, Metso Outotec will provide a sneak peek at the future vision of the next generation of Lokotracks, which will continue to transform mobile crushing. ​

Aftermarket Solutions to Optimize Performance

With the OEM quality parts and digitally powered services, Metso Outotec can optimize the performance and uptime of aggregates producing equipment at every phase of the production lifecycle. Metso Outotec's aftermarket solutions help quarries and contractors reduce cost per ton and decrease their energy consumption and carbon footprint.

The digital solution, Metso Outotec Metrics, which enables a wide range of services targeting improved performance, availability and equipment lifespan for different aggregates applications, also will be showcased at the event.

The full list of Metso Outotec's exhibits at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023 is available on its website.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

