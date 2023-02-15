List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Michigan Adds NPCA's Quality Assurance Course to State Concrete Certification

Wed February 15, 2023 - Midwest Edition #4
NPCA


The Michigan Department of Transportation recently approved the National Precast Concrete Association's PQS Level II-Quality Assurance/Quality Control course as an accepted alternative to its Michigan Concrete Association Level II certification.

Michigan joins Texas, Florida and Arizona in recognizing a PQS Level II course for statewide personnel certification requirements.

The PQS II-QA/QC course is available online through the NPCA education portal, which is available publicly at Precast.org. The course presents topics that build on NPCA's Quality Control Manual, covering subjects such as aggregate gradation analysis; aggregate moistures; hot and cold temperature concreting; testing for mechanical properties and durability; and analyzing trends in test data.

"NPCA's industry-leading education will benefit Michigan residents by providing high-level information in an easy-to-use format that maximizes the learning experience," said Fred Grubbe, NPCA president and CEO. "Whether completing this course as stand-alone training or in conjunction with other NPCA courses as part of becoming an NPCA master precaster, we are excited to share this education opportunity with Michigan DOT engineers and other personnel."




