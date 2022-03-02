List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Michigan's Aggregate Industry Holds Conference, Trade Show

Wed March 02, 2022 - Midwest Edition #5
CEG


Despite a pending severe winter storm, representatives of Michigan's aggregates industry made a strong showing at the Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) annual conference and trade show. Held at the MGM Grand in Detroit Feb. 2 to 3, the event began with an update from the MAA followed by presentations from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association.

A series of educational sessions followed throughout the two-day event, covering safety issues, equipment maintenance and aggregate production. Other sessions consisted of innovative technologies, environmental issues and community engagement in a digital world.

The MAA invited Howard Kellman, a professional speaker and award-winning sports broadcaster, to be a guest speaker. This was a return engagement for Kellman, who gave a popular presentation at the 2016 conference. Kellman's talk at this year's conference focused on how to become a champion, with insights on building confidence, the value of encouragement and being fully committed.

Justin Ganschow of Caterpillar safety services spoke about the psychological drivers of employee behavior, including the challenge of maintaining full engagement while performing routine tasks.

The welcome reception, sponsored by AIS and Michigan CAT, gave attendees the opportunity to meet with representatives from Michigan's leading equipment, product and service providers. This gave everyone a chance to discuss the latest innovations in equipment and products in a tabletop exhibit area at the trade show.

Founded in 1960, the Michigan Aggregates Association (MAA) is a non-profit trade organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests, growth and welfare of Michigan's aggregates industry. MAA membership is made up of individuals and organizations involved with the production of crushed stone, sand and gravel, industrial and recycled materials along with suppliers of equipment and other goods and services needed to produce mineral products.

Serving its membership through educational programs, business meetings and newsletters, the association keeps members up to date on regulatory and compliance issues along with other matters relating to Michigan's aggregates industry. The association also serves in an advisory capacity to work with public officials about regulations related to health and safety, land use, taxation, material specifications, land reclamation and the environment.

For more information, visit miagg.org. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

A full contingent was on hand at the Alta Equipment Company booth, including representatives from Alta’s recently acquired Midwest Mine Services. (L-R) are Carl Kupres, Craig Rautiola, Dan Flis, Greg Pease and Bob Keaton.
Doug Needham (L), Michigan Aggregates Association president, catches up with Elliot Archibald of Supreme Manufacturing.
Screen Machine Industries factory representative Timm Miller (L) joined Ohio CAT’s Aaron Mittendorf to talk about the dealership’s line of aggregates equipment with attendees.
(L-R): Matt Behm, Fred Makinen and Lisa Gregory of Maverick Environmental Equipment discussed the company’s lineup of McCloskey, Komptech, Eagle Crusher and other material processing equipment.
Jake Oosterhouse of AIS discussed the dealership’s Metso crushing and screening equipment.




