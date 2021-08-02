Equipmentdown-arrow
Mike Caron Named Salesman of Empire Crane's WNY Territory

Mon August 02, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Empire Crane Company


Mike Baron
Mike Baron

Mike Baron is the newest addition to Empire Crane's sales team. Baron will be responsible for serving customers' crane needs in western New York.

"I am most looking forward to meeting new people in the industry, helping customers find cranes that best suit their business needs, and joining a fast-paced company where everyday is different" Baron said.

Baron previously worked as a shop hand at Empire for two years, where he assisted mechanics with repairs, yard maintenance and helped prep units for job sites.

CEO Luke Lonergan said, "Mike is a very motivated young man. He's a quick learner and we're really excited to get him in the field meeting our customers."

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




Business News Cranes Empire Crane Company Employee News New York






