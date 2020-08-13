--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Miller Formless Celebrates 50th Anniversary as Worldwide Provider of Concrete Slipform Paving Machines

Thu August 13, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Miller Formless

Miller Formless currently manufacturers six different products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements. Recently, Miller Formless showcased its product lines at the January 2020 World of Concrete show and again at the March 2020 ConExpo show, both held in Las Vegas.


Miller Formless was founded in 1970 by Charles P. Miller as a provider of concrete slip form paving machines and other products. Located in McHenry, Ill., the company operates out of a more than 95,000-sq.-ft. manufacturing facility and continues to provide the same quality product and service it pioneered in the 1960's.

Miller Formless currently manufacturers six different products capable of installing concrete curb, curb and gutter, barrier walls and concrete pavements. Its machines are currently in use throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Asia and Australia.

Recently, Miller Formless showcased its product lines at the January 2020 World of Concrete show and again at the March 2020 ConExpo show, both held in Las Vegas. In 2021, Miller Formless will introduce many new developments to its products. Miller Formless continues to grow and expand its worldwide reach.

Recently, the company announced the opening of an office and service facility in Genk, Belgium, to support Miller Formless customers throughout Europe and other nearby areas.

For more information, visit millerformless.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Business News Concrete Illinois Miller Formless paving