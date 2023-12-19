Minnesota National Guard photo MnDOT was recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization for its efforts in supporting the military community.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) was recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization for its efforts in supporting the military community at a proclamation event at the State Capitol on Dec. 7.

"The Minnesota National Guard values our many outstanding partners across the state, including the Minnesota Department of Transportation," said Army Brig. Gen. Joseph Sharkey, Minnesota National Guard representative. "They provide a supportive environment for our military community members in the places where they live, work and serve."

In 2018, MnDOT received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. It is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for supporting their employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. It now joins 78 active Beyond the Yellow Ribbon companies and organizations across the state.

"The Minnesota Department of Transportation is honored to become a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization and join with the many Minnesota companies and communities in support of our service members, veterans and their families," said MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger. "We are proud of our military community, and we renew our commitment to them through our ongoing efforts to recruit and hire veterans, provide training and development opportunities for our service members and veterans, and connect with and support their family members."

Since 2008, the mission of Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is to establish and sustain a comprehensive community and corporate support network that connects and coordinates agencies, organizations and resources to meet the needs of Minnesota's military veterans, service members and families in all military branches.

