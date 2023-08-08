Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. (Washington Department of Transportation photo)

Starting in mid-August., Washington State Department of Transportation's contractor, M.J. Hughes Construction Inc., will begin work to repair the northbound I-5 North Fork Lewis River Bridge, just south of Woodland at the Clark and Cowlitz county line.

During the traffic shift, half of the bridge deck will be worked on at a time. This configuration creates a safe work zone for contractor crews and enables them to work more efficiently.

"We understand reducing three travel lanes down to two narrow lanes will cause substantial backups and significantly increase travel times," said WSDOT Project Engineer Susan Fell. "However, this construction staging approach prioritizes safety, efficiency and prompt execution of the work. Given the deteriorating condition of this bridge deck and its importance as a crucial west coast connection on I-5, this project is vital to enhance structural integrity, maintain smooth travel for commuters and goods, and when complete, will minimize the need for emergency bridge closures. To avoid significant delays, we strongly urge travelers to plan ahead."

Contractor crews will use a temporary smart work zone system and zipper merging throughout the work zone to improve safety and traffic flow.

About Project

Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. Once complete, travelers will experience a smoother, safer driving surface and the life of the bridge deck will be extended for many years to come. Additionally, the current weight restriction will be lifted and freight truck drivers will no longer be required to move to the center lane when crossing the bridge.

I-5 is the main north-south highway connection along the West Coast.

This $17.4 million dollar project will keep travelers, goods and services moving through Washington state. Work to improve the bridge deck along southbound span of the North Fork Lewis River Bridge also is part of this project and is scheduled to begin in summer 2024. Construction dates will be announced next year. The entire project is scheduled for completion by fall of 2024.

