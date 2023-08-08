List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    M.J. Hughes to Replace North Fork Lewis River Bridge Deck

    Tue August 08, 2023 - West Edition #17
    WSDOT


    Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. (Washington Department of Transportation photo)
    Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. (Washington Department of Transportation photo)
    Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. (Washington Department of Transportation photo) This $17.4 million dollar project will keep travelers, goods and services moving efficiently through Washington state. (Washington Department of Transportation photo)

    Starting in mid-August., Washington State Department of Transportation's contractor, M.J. Hughes Construction Inc., will begin work to repair the northbound I-5 North Fork Lewis River Bridge, just south of Woodland at the Clark and Cowlitz county line.

    During the traffic shift, half of the bridge deck will be worked on at a time. This configuration creates a safe work zone for contractor crews and enables them to work more efficiently.

    "We understand reducing three travel lanes down to two narrow lanes will cause substantial backups and significantly increase travel times," said WSDOT Project Engineer Susan Fell. "However, this construction staging approach prioritizes safety, efficiency and prompt execution of the work. Given the deteriorating condition of this bridge deck and its importance as a crucial west coast connection on I-5, this project is vital to enhance structural integrity, maintain smooth travel for commuters and goods, and when complete, will minimize the need for emergency bridge closures. To avoid significant delays, we strongly urge travelers to plan ahead."

    Contractor crews will use a temporary smart work zone system and zipper merging throughout the work zone to improve safety and traffic flow.

    About Project

    Construction on the bridge includes repairing the deck, applying a polyester concrete overlay, modifying expansion joints and installing new bridge joint seals. Once complete, travelers will experience a smoother, safer driving surface and the life of the bridge deck will be extended for many years to come. Additionally, the current weight restriction will be lifted and freight truck drivers will no longer be required to move to the center lane when crossing the bridge.

    I-5 is the main north-south highway connection along the West Coast.

    This $17.4 million dollar project will keep travelers, goods and services moving through Washington state. Work to improve the bridge deck along southbound span of the North Fork Lewis River Bridge also is part of this project and is scheduled to begin in summer 2024. Construction dates will be announced next year. The entire project is scheduled for completion by fall of 2024.




    Today's top stories

    Nashville International Airport On Track to Complete $1.5B Upgrade

    Culture in Construction: Why it Matters, and How to Make it Better

    The Industrial Company Delivering $410M Port Upgrade

    Tesla Plans to Refurbish Old Providence, R.I., Store Into EV Vehicle Hub

    VIDEO: Cold Milling in Sports Hub of the Eternal City

    Hidden Costs of Operating Mining Equipment

    Mammoet Installing New Roof 'Cassettes' in Portland

    Texas Approves Nearly $100M for Transit Agency Projects



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure PACIFIC NORTHWEST WASHINGTON Washington State Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA