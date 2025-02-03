Manitou expands construction telehandler lineup with MTA 1242 MAX and MTA 1242 MAX E74. Features include heavy-duty outriggers, enhanced engine power for efficiency, redesigned cab for visibility, simplified machine access, load-sensing hydraulics, automatic transmission, and intelligent dashboard for guided operation. EasyManager telematics system for real-time data monitoring. Extends efficiency, productivity, and lower total cost of ownership.

Manitou has expanded its lineup of construction telehandler models with the launch of the MTA 1242 MAX and the MTA 1242 MAX E74. These two new models extend the versatility of the Manitou construction telehandler lineup to better meet the needs of specific rental businesses and construction fleet managers.

Each model features new heavy-duty outriggers that increase lifting capacity between 2,500 and 4,000 lbs. at common mid-range working heights and reach. The MTA 1242 MAX E74 further allows for additional efficiency and reduced lifetime maintenance related to emissions systems designed with a 74 hp engine, according to Manitou.

"The MTA 1242 MAX exists in one of the most in-demand size classes for construction telehandlers, with a max capacity of 12,000 pounds and a max lifting height of 42 feet — what we've done is added further flexibility in lifting capacity and engine power to meet the needs of various operators," said Steve Kiskunas, product manager, of telescopic telehandlers, Manitou. "The strength of the outriggers increases that critical mid-range operating capacity, while the 74-horsepower model drives added efficiency without sacrificing any capacity."

Recently Launched MTA Lineup Drives Efficiency, Productivity With Lower TCO

The all-new lineup of Manitou MTA telescopic handlers — built in Yankton, S.D., specifically for the North American market — features a new "SuperView" cab, redesigned engine accessibility, automatic transmission, operator aided pop-ups, EasyStep, 5-speed transmission and automatic parking brake.

The MTA cab has been completely revamped with 30 percent increased forward visibility due to the redesigned "Superview" FOPS. This design removes sightline obstructions and gives operators a clearer perspective to the work area. It also includes an innovative frame that retains the integrity of the cab and gives operators optimized views to the load and attachment in use — even when placing materials at height, according to the company.

Machine access also is simplified with the new EasyStep: a cutout in the cab floor that allows entrance with reduced risk of slipping. It also provides a clear sightline down to the step for a safer and more deliberate exit.

One of the most practical and innovative features of the all-new MTA models is the perpendicular mounting of the engine to the driveline. This provides access to both sides of the engine to reach the fuel filters, starter, alternator, engine oil filter, engine oil fill and coolant reservoir. This simplifies regular service and increases cost savings related to maintenance.

The new load-sensing hydraulic system improves smooth operation, responsiveness and accuracy. This combined with the upgraded stabilization system saves time on busy workdays, allowing for multiple simultaneous movements at all boom levels to facilitate proper material alignment.

Greater capacity at forward outreach is gained through a longer wheelbase and a new frame design to improve overall stability to place materials deeper into buildings. Ground clearance also is increased up to 19 in., and a new curved engine hood helps improve visibility down the right side.

Another unique feature is the new automatic five-speed powershift transmission that allows for smoother transition between gears and reaching speeds of 22 mph. The new automatic-mode allows newer operators and those in rental to focus on performance without shifting gears. The operator can switch to manual mode with the push of a button.

A new automatic parking brake has been added that automatically applies when the machine is stopped for more than three seconds. The brake can be released with a switch or by use of the accelerator pedal.

The all-new MTA models also include an intelligent dashboard with an integrated pop-up information system, providing guided operation assistance. More than 57 messages help the operator understand proper machine use. Messages are available in English, Spanish and French. All units are connected with the EasyManager telematics system to view real-time machine data, location and service/warning codes to stay on top of performance.

For more information, visit Manitou.com.

