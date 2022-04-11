Monarch Tractor, maker of the fully electric, driver-optional smart tractor, introduced Luc de Gaspe Beaubien as the company's global head of sales. The appointment comes as the company prepares to deliver its tractors to customers in North America, followed by a global expansion.

"As Monarch Tractor continues to grow at a rapid pace," said Praveen Penmetsa, co-founder and CEO, Monarch Tractor. "Luc will drive sales growth and help farmers maximize profitability and meet sustainability goals as we plan our expansion nationwide and into markets across the globe."

Beaubien is a business development and compliance law veteran with more than 25 years of global experience.

"In my career, I've worked with both startups and multi-billion dollar companies alike to bring innovative products to market," said Beaubien. "Monarch Tractor is disrupting an age-old industry with technology that will deliver benefits far beyond the farm. I am excited to join this exciting company and exceptional team, and help Monarch Tractor and its farmers reach new levels of success."

Beaubien has a rich automotive background with past go-to-market, revenue-generating and compliance success. He most recently served as vice president of business development at Mahindra Automotive North America. He also previously served at Techtonic Industries where he led business development and compliance for its Baja vehicle division, and at Bombardier/BRP where he was responsible for growing the dealer network and managing daily operations of more than 1,400 North American dealers.

