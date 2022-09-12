List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Tractor Adds Ray Parker as Wirtgen Group Sales Specialist

Mon September 12, 2022 - Northeast Edition
Monroe Tractor


Ray Parker
Ray Parker

Ray Parker has joined Monroe Tractor at its Syracuse, N.Y., location.

Parker will serve Monroe's 12-county territory throughout south, central and northern New York. He will focus on building relationships with current and new customers in the road building and pit and quarry equipment industries.

Monroe's Wirtgen Group product line covers Vogele pavers, Hamm rollers, Wirtgen mills and Kleemann crushers and breakers.

Parker previously worked for for Sonsray Machinery, one of the largest Case Construction dealership on the west coast. He held a hybrid position as parts/service representative, Bomag representative and a Tiger Mower representative. Prior to his employment with Sonsray, he retired from a 16-year career with the U.S. Coast Guard and worked his way up to chief machinery technician.

"I look forward to applying my machinery knowledge and discipline I acquired in the Coast Guard and the sales abilities I learned at Sonsray to the technical and intense world of road builders and aggregate producers. I am excited to meet and assist Monroe's customers and believe with my work ethic and a quote I live by — 'You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take' — I can be a great asset to current and new customers", said Parker.

"Ray joins Monroe Tractor at the right time and for all the right reasons", said Mark Wisniewski, Syracuse branch manager. "I believe Ray will succeed at Monroe because he has the talent, work ethic and the support from our knowledgeable and talented staff.

For more information, visit monroetractor.com.




