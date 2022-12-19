Mike Bennett

Monroe Tractor recently named Mike Bennett as service director. Bennett will be responsible for managing and communicating expectations in all areas of Monroe Tractor's CE service departments in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Bennett brings many years of industry experience and knowledge of construction equipment. He previously worked at a local equipment dealership as corporate service manager for six years and has held many service leadership positions with dealers and OEMs representing Volvo, Hitachi and Manitou.

Bennett also served in the United States Marine Corps for 21 years as Squad Leader, Section Leader and Crew Chief in the aviation division. He has an extensive background in repair and maintenance for several OEM lines, including Wirtgen, Samsung, Wacker-Neuson, Kramer, Volvo and many more.

"Good service is good business. Remembering that sales may sell the first machine, but great service sells the second," said Bennett.

"Mike's construction industry experience, and leadership roles, make him an ideal service director for our CE locations," said Greg Downing, director of operations.

"He joins our already knowledgeable team with a complete understanding of customer service and is committed to supporting our customers with urgency. We are excited to have Mike on board."

