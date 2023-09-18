List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Montabert Names Linder Industrial Machinery as New Dealer of Southeastern United States

    Mon September 18, 2023 - Southeast Edition
    Montabert


    Linder President John Coughlin (L) and Montabert President Maurice Stanich.
    Linder President John Coughlin (L) and Montabert President Maurice Stanich.

    Montabert named Linder Industrial Machinery, with multiple locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida, as its newest dealer for the full line of Montabert attachments.

    The company not only provides sales and rental of Montabert's renowned rock drills, hydraulic breakers and demolition attachments, but also complete aftermarket service and spare parts for customers in these states.

    Founded in 1953, Linder today is recognized as one of the nation's premier heavy equipment dealers, offering the finest equipment and attachments available for the aggregate, construction, mining, road building, forestry and material handling markets.

    "The appointment of Linder Industrial Equipment as our distributor in the Carolinas and Florida reinforces Montabert's commitment to providing the greatest level of customer focus in the industry, combining local expertise and support with globally recognized premium rock breaker and drill attachment products," said Aaron Scarfia, general manager of Montabert USA.

    According to Linder President John Coughlin, the company chose to represent Montabert because of its reputation and its synergy with Komatsu, which is one of Linder's flagship lines.

    "Linder will work diligently with the Montabert personnel to demonstrate to our existing customers the performance and value of the Montabert products. Linder is excited to introduce the drills and other products, as well," he noted.

    For more information, visit montabertusa.com and linder.com.




    Today's top stories

    North Carolina Zoo's $75M Expansion Makes Room for Asia Exhibit

    First Oscillating Soil Compactor Rolls Off Sakai America's Georgia Production Line

    The Fields at 17 Springs Begins to Take Shape in Millbrook, Ala.

    KDOT's $570M Express Lane Project Aims to Speed Commute

    Contractors to Repair Storm Damage at Historic Fort Preble Near Portland, Maine

    Four Tips for Attracting Generation Z to Skilled Trade Jobs

    Company Wrench Named Wacker Neuson Dealer in Florida

    Report: More than 50 Percent Use Precision Technology in Top Row-Crop States



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Business News Linder Industrial Machinery Co. Montabert






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA