    Montabert USA Announces Expanded Rebuild, Distribution Facility

    Wed July 26, 2023 - National Edition
    Montabert


    Working within the 50,000 sq. ft. of its existing distribution center, Montabert began plans in late 2022 to add remanufacturing and repair capabilities to the facility.
    Montabert USA, based in Nashville, Ill., announced the grand opening of its expanded distribution and rebuild facility.

    Working within the 50,000 sq. ft. of its existing distribution center — located at 12578 State Route 127, Suite F, Nashville, Ill. — Montabert began plans in late 2022 to add remanufacturing and repair capabilities to the facility. While these new capabilities are now offered onsite, the expanded facility officially opens on Sept. 28, 2023.

    Prior to the Nashville facility expansion, rebuilds and repairs of Montabert breakers in the United States were handled in a partner facility in Tennessee. Relocating this work to the Montabert Distribution and Rebuild Facility provides several benefits that enhance the company's factory-certified rebuild program.

    According to Amanda Carpenter, sales office, warehouse and distribution manager of Montabert USA, "We now have the capability of lowering breakers up to 15,000 lbs. into a pit for safe extraction of power cells and to perform inspections and maintenance. We have also added a factory-trained breaker technician who is dedicated to working on Montabert equipment. The in-house rebuild center offers more visibility into scheduling, allowing accuracy of quoting and timely completion of customer rebuilds."

    Aaron Scarfia, general manager of Montabert USA, added, "With the addition of a rebuild and repair center strategically located within our existing U.S. distribution facility in south central Illinois, we are now taking our already industry-leading product support capabilities to the next level. This expansion will enable us to more efficiently support our customers with preventative maintenance of their Montabert products, protecting their investments into the future."

    Scarfia explains that current capabilities for the facility include in-house rebuilds of Montabert's complete line of hydraulic breakers. In the future, the company also will offer rebuilds for Montabert drifters and its Silent Demolition line of equipment. Construction on the expanded facility began in March 2023.

    New capabilities for the facility now include:

    • 10-ton crane
    • Pit with lift table, ensuring safety and efficient working conditions
    • Hydraulic power unit for breaker testing prior to shipping

    Future plans include:

    • Industrial parts washer
    • Paint booth
    • Second lift table

    For more information, visit montabert.com or montabertusa.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




