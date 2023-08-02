Morbark LLC, a manufacturer of equipment for the tree care, forestry and wood recycling industries, has selected Kirby-Smith Machinery Inc. as an authorized dealer of all Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer equipment product lines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and western Illinois.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders committed to providing exceptional customer service and top-of-the-line equipment solutions to the market, the companies said.

Kirby-Smith has served the construction, mining and industrial markets since 1983 as a full-service dealer. Its branch locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, McAlester, St. Louis and Kansas City, will provide customers in the region with greater accessibility to all Morbark product lines, as well as service and support from Kirby-Smith's team of experienced sales and service professionals.

"We are excited to partner with Morbark," said Sam Schneider, general manager of Kirby-Smith's industrial equipment. "Their complete equipment line offering and industry-leading product support perfectly align with our business. We look forward to growing our business in the tree care industry, offering professional sales, service and parts support across many of our locations. Kirby-Smith Machinery and Morbark will do great things together."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kirby-Smith to our family of authorized dealers," said Brad Boehler, CEO and president of Morbark and its affiliated brands. "Their dedication to customer success and a long-standing reputation for providing prompt and quality service aligns with our mission to provide the best experience possible for our customers. With Kirby-Smith onboard, we are confident that customers will experience enhanced support and access to the Morbark, Rayco, Denis Cimaf and Boxer product lines."

For more information, visit www.morbark.com and kirby-smith.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

