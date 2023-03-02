List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Morooka at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2023

Thu March 02, 2023 - National Edition
Morooka


The high-speed MHS1300 Morooka carrier, with a top speed of 15 mph and a payload of more than 4,000 lbs., features a two-man cabin and easy steering controls.

Morooka is once again leading the way, with its newest innovation to the track carrier market. High speed will soon be available and on display at the 2023 ConExpo, being held in Las Vegas, March 14 to 18.

The high-speed MHS1300 Morooka carrier, with a top speed of 15 mph and a payload of more than 4,000 lbs., features a two-man cabin and easy steering controls. The prototype will be on display at the Morooka USA booth in the Festival Grounds, booth F8826.

In 2012, the company began manufacturing carriers in the United States and in 2015 that U.S. factory re-introduced the rotator series back to the market.

Now Morooka has a complete line-up of rotators from 8,000 to 44,000 lbs. Morooka also was the first to build a "utility specific" carrier, designed to meet the needs of the utility and tree industry. Morooka offers a total of eight utility specific machines working with some of the leaders in the utility industry to solve off-road problems of access and safety.

For more information, visit www.morookacarriers.com.




