    Morooka MST-3000VDR's Rotating Upper Structure Expedites Jobs With Ease

    Wed August 16, 2023 - National Edition
    Morooka


    Engineered to conquer the most challenging terrains, the MST-3000VDR traverses rough landscapes effortlessly.
    The Morooka MST-3000VDR, built in the United States, is a formidable rotating dump carrier that features a payload capacity of more than 34,000 lbs.

    Engineered to conquer the most challenging terrains, the MST-3000VDR traverses rough landscapes effortlessly. Whether you're navigating rocky expanses or uneven grounds, this powerhouse ensures your materials, debris and equipment reach their destination, no matter how demanding the journey, the manufacturer said.

    Powered by the 300 hp CAT C7.1 Tier IV Final engine, it's emissions compliant and reliable.

    Inside the MST-3000VDR's spacious ROPS-certified cabin, operators will find ergonomic joysticks allowing for maximum control. Side and rear view cameras make maneuvering the MST-3000VDR simple. Additionally, heat and air conditioning maintain comfort regardless of the conditions.

    The Morooka MST-3000VDR is a reliable, efficient, and versatile dump carrier that can handle any job with ease, the manufacturer said. If you require an even larger rotator, the MST-4000VDR may be for you.




