    NAEDA Establishes National OPE Dealer Council

    Mon August 07, 2023 - National Edition
    NAEDA


    The North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) announced the development and implementation of the NAEDA OPE Dealer Council.

    "The NAEDA OPE Dealer Council is critical to providing representation for OPE dealers in North America and effectively addressing OPE dealer issues," said Kim Rominger, NAEDA CEO.

    The establishment of NAEDA OPE Dealer Council is in the interest of OPE (Outdoor Power Equipment) dealers across North America.

    The council, comprising 13 OPE dealer members and NAEDA staff, aims to address key issues affecting OPE dealers and provide solutions to improve advocacy, communication and education for dealers.

    "The NAEDA OPE Dealer Council has some of the industry's leading dealers as members and is addressing dealer issues from batteries to inventory to financing for both dealers and customers. They are helping develop key relationships between manufacturers and NAEDA's Industry Relations Task Force. This is vital when creating lines of communications to solve dealer issues with manufacturers that benefit all," said Rominger.

    During the first meeting in Indianapolis, the council elected Ken Weingartz as chairman and Jim Herbert as vice chairman. The council also requested the establishment of an OPE Industry Relations Task Force specifically for OPE dealers.

    The council decided to engage with key manufacturers such as Toro Company, Cub Cadet/Stanley Black Decker and Stihl to foster communication and address concerns related to finance programs, inventory, pricing and the critical issue of battery products, including collection, recycling, disposal and shipping costs.

    The next National OPE Dealer Council Meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17, 2023, in Louisville, just before the Equip Expo.

    The meeting is likely another important opportunity for the council to discuss further strategies and initiatives to benefit OPE dealers and the industry as a whole. The council will aim to find solutions that will benefit both dealers and customers in the OPE market.

    The NAEDA OPE Dealer Council members are:

    • Ken Weingartz, Weingartz Supply Co., Utica, Mich. – Chairman
    • Jim Herbert, Bud Herbert Motors Inc. Cincinnati, Ohio – Vice Chairman
    • Aubie Campbell, Campbell's Lawn Equipment Forest Park, Ga.
    • Sharon Killian Radke, Killian's Hardware Hickory, N.C.
    • Scott Jardine, Arns Equipment LTD Calgary, Canada
    • Andy More, More Farm Stores, Columbia City, Ind.
    • Stacey English, Louisville Outdoor Turf Products Lexington, Ky.
    • Jason Huber, Central Equipment Lexington, Ky.
    • Mike Gillum, Gillum's Service Repair, Inc. Ashland, Ky.
    • Lance Ralston, Voss Brothers Sales Rental, Inc. Powell, Ohio
    • Melvin Sauder, Ebling's Service Plus Myerstown, Pa.
    • Scott Muehlhauser, Scott's Power Equipment Bridgetown, Mo.
    • Laura Bentley, Bentley Bros., Inc. Brockport, N.Y.



