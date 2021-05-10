Situated on 6.8 acres, New England Kenworth — Londonderry features a 16-bay service department, 1,700 sq.-ft. parts department, and a 1,000 sq.-ft. visual parts display area.

New England Kenworth recently opened a new 19,000 sq.-ft. parts and service facility in Londonderry, N.H., to deliver expanded support to fleets and truck operators in the northeast.

New England Kenworth – Londonderry is a substantial improvement from the dealer's former parts only location in Nashua and is conveniently located near I-93, which runs south to Boston and north to the Canadian border. The new facility significantly expands parts and service access for fleet customers and truck operators in the southeastern portion of New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts.

The address is 8 Horizon Drive in Londonderry. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 603/421-6599.

New England Kenworth operates Kenworth dealerships in Bangor and Portland, Maine; Concord and Londonderry, N.H.; and Burlington and Rutland, Vt.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

