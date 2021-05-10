Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

New England Kenworth Opens Parts, Service Facility in Londonderry, N.H.

Mon May 10, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Kenworth


Situated on 6.8 acres, New England Kenworth — Londonderry features a 16-bay service department, 1,700 sq.-ft. parts department, and a 1,000 sq.-ft. visual parts display area.
Situated on 6.8 acres, New England Kenworth — Londonderry features a 16-bay service department, 1,700 sq.-ft. parts department, and a 1,000 sq.-ft. visual parts display area.

New England Kenworth recently opened a new 19,000 sq.-ft. parts and service facility in Londonderry, N.H., to deliver expanded support to fleets and truck operators in the northeast.

Situated on 6.8 acres, New England Kenworth — Londonderry features a 16-bay service department, 1,700 sq.-ft. parts department, and a 1,000 sq.-ft. visual parts display area.

New England Kenworth – Londonderry is a substantial improvement from the dealer's former parts only location in Nashua and is conveniently located near I-93, which runs south to Boston and north to the Canadian border. The new facility significantly expands parts and service access for fleet customers and truck operators in the southeastern portion of New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts.

The address is 8 Horizon Drive in Londonderry. Hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. The phone number is 603/421-6599.

New England Kenworth operates Kenworth dealerships in Bangor and Portland, Maine; Concord and Londonderry, N.H.; and Burlington and Rutland, Vt.

For more information, visit www.kenworth.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




Today's top stories

Crews Construct Bridge Offsite, Float It Into Place

VIDEO: Volvo CE Delivers Its Version of the Factory 4 Tomorrow

New England's $950M Clean Energy Project

Industry Urges Workers to Get COVID Vaccine

ALL Aerials Adds 100 New Units

Five Stand-On Skid Steer Attachments to Invest In

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Building Imaginative $14M Expansion

Heavy Equipment Underground Waste Disposal Systems: Achieving EPA Compliance with Automated Wastewater Treatment



 

Read more about...

Business News Kenworth New Hampshire






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo