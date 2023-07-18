In partnership with the National Park Service, Trust for the National Mall and NALP, New Holland Construction and CNH Industrial volunteers worked to complete projects at the Washington Monument. (New Holland Construction photo)

The 27th Renewal & Remembrance on July 17, 2023, hosted by the National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP), paid tribute to the military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice and honored historic landmarks around the nation's capital. Hundreds of volunteers from across the United States traveled to Washington, D.C., including from New Holland Construction, to participate in the annual event to conduct landscaping projects that enhanced the grounds of these important sites.

"The Renewal & Remembrance is a special event for our company, New Holland team members and industry. We get to be a part of preserving the history and memory of those who protected and served our country," said Tyler Mills, head of New Holland Construction North America.

"This day of service is a testament to our commitment to upholding the beauty of our nation alongside our colleagues in the professional landscaping segment."

In partnership with the National Park Service, Trust for the National Mall and NALP, 26 New Holland Construction and CNH Industrial volunteers worked to complete projects at the Washington Monument. This year's initiatives included laying grass seed around the Washington Monument to restore the grounds from the foot traffic of nearly 36 million tourists and residents each year. Additionally, the volunteers planted flowers and spread wood chips to enhance the monument's surroundings.

New Holland finds a particular connection to Renewal & Remembrance through the CNH Industrial Veterans Employee Resource Group and Vets for CNH Industrial. These groups are dedicated to supporting service members as they transition to civilian careers. Part of these initiatives include veteran resource support, recognition and programs that connect veterans across CNH Industrial. Renewal & Remembrance is another opportunity for New Holland's veteran volunteers to ensure future generations can appreciate national landmarks and United States history for years to come.

Renewal & Remembrance has been the NALP's signature association event held every third Monday in July. Lawn care and landscape professionals, along with industry partners, from across the country donate their time, resources and expertise to enhance the grounds in and around Arlington National Ceremony and the Washington Monument.

For more information, visit landscapeprofessionals.org and construction.newholland.com.

