New Holland Agriculture North America continues the evolution of its precision farming technology stack with the launch of the new IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit, a transformative aftermarket kit installation for New Holland equipment.

Designed to enhance or install fundamental precision and connectivity features, this kit is tailored for New Holland customers seeking to elevate their existing machines' performance.

"This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer a complete technology solutions portfolio and make precision farming accessible to all, no matter the age or life cycle of their equipment," said Rob Smith, precision technology segment lead of New Holland Agriculture North America.

"The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit will empower our customers to optimize their operations, reduce complexities and embrace a more connected future with the latest New Holland technology available from the factory."

Complete IntelliView 12 Guidance Kits will be available for purchase starting in February 2024, following an initial launch in October 2023.

Key Features of IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit

A testament to New Holland's commitment to continually deliver innovative technology solutions, the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit will help customers address the complexity of their operations and find efficiencies. The guidance kit does this by introducing functionalities that range from cloud services to implement control. There also is a hydraulic or electric steering option, depending on the customer's preference.

Benefits and features of the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit include:

Enhanced Precision Farming : The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit provides customers with auto guidance through the IntelliSteer guidance system and other essential precision farming functions. It also offers advanced cloud services, enabling comprehensive precision agriculture management.

: The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit provides customers with auto guidance through the IntelliSteer guidance system and other essential precision farming functions. It also offers advanced cloud services, enabling comprehensive precision agriculture management. Seamless Integration : New Holland developed the kit to give customers a unified experience inside and outside the cab. Customers can achieve this across their operation, including mixed fleets, allowing them to benefit from leading New Holland technology.

: New Holland developed the kit to give customers a unified experience inside and outside the cab. Customers can achieve this across their operation, including mixed fleets, allowing them to benefit from leading New Holland technology. Simplified Experience : By eliminating pain points often experienced with multiple displays, user interfaces, data storage locations and customer portals, the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit significantly improves user experience and dealer support capabilities. An example is the reduction in the number of in-cab screens needed.

: By eliminating pain points often experienced with multiple displays, user interfaces, data storage locations and customer portals, the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit significantly improves user experience and dealer support capabilities. An example is the reduction in the number of in-cab screens needed. Empowered Customers: With a 5-year subscription to MyPLM Connect coming standard with the kit, customers gain access to a suite of connected solutions, cultivating productivity, efficiency and data-driven decision-making.

Integration of the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit is a simple upgrade for customers currently using a IntelliView IV display. This ensures a seamless and simple transition to the latest offerings from the New Holland technology stack.

The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit is the next step in New Holland's future-focused view and goal to deliver a more diverse set of precision farming solutions that meet the varying operational demands of customers. New Holland will continue to build on the foundation laid by the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit through the onward expansion of its precision farming portfolio and development of in-house solutions in the coming years.

"With this launch, we're setting a new course for New Holland and our precision farming technology stack," Smith said. "We plan to continue to expand and refine our offerings in simple and cohesive ways with a view on the future, while prioritizing our factory fit and aftermarket solutions to meet all customers' needs."

For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

