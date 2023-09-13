Our Main Office
Wed September 13, 2023 - National Edition
New Holland Agriculture North America continues the evolution of its precision farming technology stack with the launch of the new IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit, a transformative aftermarket kit installation for New Holland equipment.
Designed to enhance or install fundamental precision and connectivity features, this kit is tailored for New Holland customers seeking to elevate their existing machines' performance.
"This launch marks a significant milestone in our journey to offer a complete technology solutions portfolio and make precision farming accessible to all, no matter the age or life cycle of their equipment," said Rob Smith, precision technology segment lead of New Holland Agriculture North America.
"The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit will empower our customers to optimize their operations, reduce complexities and embrace a more connected future with the latest New Holland technology available from the factory."
Complete IntelliView 12 Guidance Kits will be available for purchase starting in February 2024, following an initial launch in October 2023.
A testament to New Holland's commitment to continually deliver innovative technology solutions, the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit will help customers address the complexity of their operations and find efficiencies. The guidance kit does this by introducing functionalities that range from cloud services to implement control. There also is a hydraulic or electric steering option, depending on the customer's preference.
Benefits and features of the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit include:
Integration of the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit is a simple upgrade for customers currently using a IntelliView IV display. This ensures a seamless and simple transition to the latest offerings from the New Holland technology stack.
The IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit is the next step in New Holland's future-focused view and goal to deliver a more diverse set of precision farming solutions that meet the varying operational demands of customers. New Holland will continue to build on the foundation laid by the IntelliView 12 Guidance Kit through the onward expansion of its precision farming portfolio and development of in-house solutions in the coming years.
"With this launch, we're setting a new course for New Holland and our precision farming technology stack," Smith said. "We plan to continue to expand and refine our offerings in simple and cohesive ways with a view on the future, while prioritizing our factory fit and aftermarket solutions to meet all customers' needs."
For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.
