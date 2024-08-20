New Holland logo

At the 2024 Farm Progress Show, Aug. 27-29, in Boone, Iowa, New Holland Agriculture North America will debut for the first time in North America a range of new equipment and technology offerings — from harvesters and combines to new digital farm management solutions.

Highlights also include the unveiling of the latest autonomous functions and precision innovations being added to the New Holland technology stack in 2024 and beyond.

The New Holland booth (#202) is located at the corner of North Avenue and Second Street.

New Equipment, Technologies Take Center Stage

On the show floor, New Holland will have more than 15 pieces of equipment, from combines to high-horsepower tractors to round balers. New Holland also will unveil for the first time in North America, equipment and technology launches from across five product categories. This includes a new Class 9 CR combine, a new telehandler series, upgrades to the T7 tractor line, an all-new Forage Cruiser harvester and a suite of precision and digital technologies that are elevating the New Holland technology stack.

Details about these new launches will be released in the days leading up to the Farm Progress Show.

Beyond new products, New Holland will participate in the official Farm Progress Show harvesting demos. During these demos, New Holland will be running in tandem its new CR11 combine, one of the industry's biggest and most productive combines, and Grain Cart Automation, a sophisticated system that synchronizes combine and grain cart movements to ensure a streamlined activity while combining and unloading simultaneously on the go.

This will be one of the first public opportunities to view the CR11 being demoed in corn alongside a grain cart equipped with the Grain Cart Automation system.

Another innovative piece of technology on display for show attendees will be the Bluewhite autonomous solution. Bluewhite, a leading autonomous technology company enabling AI-driven autonomous farming, announced in June 2024 a multi-phase partnership to collaborate on the distribution, manufacturing and integration of Bluewhite's autonomous solutions for New Holland tractors. The company will be showcasing its technology and system capabilities for specialty crop tractors, offering a window into its technology's potential today and in the future for livestock and row crop applications.

Other partners exhibiting in the booth will be New Holland Construction with a lineup of construction equipment built for the agricultural industry and Raven Industries with new application and spraying technologies.

For more information, visit agriculture.newholland.com.

