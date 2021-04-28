The I-69 Finish Line project has launched a new website as construction extends this year into Johnson and Marion counties. While the site is all new, the web address remains the same: i69finishline.com.

The new website features project update videos and maps specific to Morgan, Johnson and Marion counties. The interactive maps show where construction is expected to start each year and birds-eye views of how it will look when completed. The website also serves as a central location for traffic information including road closures, restrictions and new roads that have opened.

"The entire I-69 corridor is now under contract, and this year there will be construction activity visible along State Road 37 from Martinsville up to I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis," said Sarah Rubin, project manager of the I-69 Finish Line corridor. "Informed drivers are safe drivers, and safe construction zones will help us deliver the new I-69 to carry traffic by the end of 2024."

I-69 Construction Update

The I-69 Finish Line project kicked off the year with the closure of S.R. 37 in Martinsville to accelerate construction between S.R. 39 and Morgan Street. Construction is under way on 17 mi. of I-69 pavement and bridges in Morgan County.

Local access road construction is gearing up along both sides of S.R. 37 in Johnson and Marion counties between S.R. 144 and Wicker Road. Construction of the new I-69 southbound lanes is expected to begin later this year between Belmont Avenue and Fairview Road.

The I-69 project also includes improvements to 8 mi. of I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Near each end, work to replace the Mooresville Road and Keystone Avenue bridges over I-465 is expected to begin in 2021. All I-465 lanes beneath will remain open during peak hours for the closure of I-65 and I-70 at the North Split.

Project Update Videos

To prepare the traveling public for this expanded work zone in 2021, Rubin and HNTB Corp. corridor project manager, Tim Miller, provided video project updates for each county: Marion County, Johnson County and Morgan County.

"All cylinders are firing on the I-69 Finish Line project between Martinsville and Indianapolis," Miller said. "The project update videos highlight the progress that has been made and the work to come for each county."

The video presentations are available for viewing on the new project website and will be shared on the I-69 Finish Line social media channels: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Each county update features the work accomplished during 2020, construction that is under way now and a look ahead to work that will be completed this year and beginning in 2022.

Interactive Maps

In addition to the project update videos, the website includes three new maps to illustrate different aspects of the project for local residents:

Traffic Access Map: This map helps drivers plan their routes by highlighting long-term closures and restrictions. Roads that are closed, restricted and open to the public are color-coded.

Corridor Highlights Maps: Maps for each county fly through an aerial view of key project features from south to north. The visuals are supplemented with descriptions to help explain the planned project designs.

Construction Start Maps: These color-coded maps show, by county, when the different phases of the project are expected to begin construction.

