Photo courtesy of NYC Department of Design and Construction Upgraded roadway pavement, ADA compliant curbs, sidewalks, and new traffic markings for pedestrian safety on Forest Avenue.

The NYC Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) and NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) announced the completion of a $4.7 million infrastructure project in Westerleigh, Staten Island, that upgraded water mains and sanitary sewers, and added new storm sewers to combat flooding in the area, as well as improvements to roads and sidewalks.

The project, which was finished on time and $1 million under budget, was managed by DDC for DEP and DOT.

"This specific project was initiated by residents reporting chronic flooding conditions to 311, and an investigation by our engineers found that there was an opportunity to add dedicated storm sewers to the area which would create additional drainage capacity and relieve flooding conditions," said DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala.

"We are planning to invest more than $800 million for drainage upgrades on Staten Island over the next decade and when our partners at DDC complete these projects under budget, that means there's more funding for additional work."

"Improving critical pedestrian infrastructure upgrades on one of Staten Island's busiest commercial corridors has long been a top priority for DOT and we are pleased to have collaborated with our sister agencies to bring this project to fruition," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "This project, in addition to advancing water main work, delivered upgraded pedestrian ramps, new sidewalks and crosswalk markings along Forest Avenue, which will enhance accessibility and public safety for the community, and we thank local residents and stakeholders for their advocacy."

"This project, which was completed on time and $1 million under budget, will help curb major flooding issues that have affected this area, including water ponding in crosswalks," said NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Thomas Foley. "Improved street conditions make it safer for pedestrians and motorists alike, while upgrades to the area's water mains and sanitary sewers mean homeowners and businesses will have long-term reliable service. We are delighted to complete this project successfully for the people of Westerleigh."

The project, which started construction in December 2021, was created to alleviate the flooding issues on North Avenue, between Livermore Avenue and Neal Dow Avenue, which is adjacent to Northerleigh Park, as well as on Forest Avenue between Livermore Avenue and Marianne Street. More than 1,300 ft. of new storm sewers of up to 3 ft. in diameter were installed to help carry out excess rainwater from the area. Over 3,600 ft. of cast iron distribution water mains and a total of 1,032 ft. of 10-in. sanitary sewers were upgraded to increase capacity.

To improve street drainage, 10 new catch basins were installed and eight were upgraded. The project also included the upgrade of 13 fire hydrants.

Photo courtesy of NYC Department of Design and Construction

To improve pedestrian safety, more than 1,600 ft. of curb, and a total of 16 corner pedestrian ramps were upgraded, and three new ramps were added, making them all ADA compliant. Additionally, about half a mile of sidewalk was restored in the vicinity next to a shopping area. Nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of asphalt road pavement were restored, with new high-visibility pedestrian crosswalk markings for safety.

Photo courtesy of NYC Department of Design and Construction

"These infrastructure and sewer improvements will address flooding and enhance the quality of life for Westerleigh residents and businesses," said New York State Senate Deputy Minority Leader Andrew Lanza. "I would like to thank DEP Commissioner Aggarwala, DOT Commissioner Rodriguez, DDC Commissioner Foley and the numerous workers for their dedication and hard work to bring these projects to fruition and under budget."

"Westerleigh deserves state of the art drainage and stormwater management," said Councilmember David Carr. "For too long residents dealt with flooding in their homes and neighborhood during a storm, but today we can proudly say that is no longer a reality. I would like to thank to Department of Design and Construction, Department of Environmental Protection, and Department of Transportation for their coordinated efforts to bring relief to Westerleigh."

