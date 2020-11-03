For steep slope work, the new Long Reach configuration will reach out to 64 ft. (19.6 m) and dig down to 43 ft. (13.04 m). Standard waterproof technology provides precision excavation down to 15 ft. (4.5 m); the optional submarine solution allows you to work down to 66 ft. (20 m).

The Next Generation Cat 352 hydraulic excavator with variable gauge undercarriage offers contractors up to 45 percent more operating efficiency, up to 10 percent more fuel efficiency, and up to 15 percent less maintenance costs compared to the model it replaces, the 352F, according to the manufacturer.

Technology Boosts Efficiency

The 352 has a high level of standard factory-installed technology to enable the improved operating efficiency, including Cat Grade with 2D. The system gives operators visual guidance to grade via the standard touchscreen monitor so they can make more accurate cuts. The system is readily upgradable to Cat Grade with Advanced 2D or Cat Grade with 3D for enhanced accuracy.

Grade Assist* automates boom and bucket movements to help operators of all skill levels improve their results. (*Available later as a software update)

Cat Payload helps operators increase loading efficiency with on-the-go weighing; real-time payload estimates can be calculated without swinging to help prevent overloading and underloading trucks.

Lift Assist quickly calculates the weight of the actual load being lifted and compares the result to the rated capability of the excavator. Visual and auditory alerts indicate whether the machine is within a safe working range.

E-Fence prevents the excavator from moving outside operator-defined points. This helps protect the machine, underground utilities and other objects from damage.

Cat Product Link provides a constant stream of wireless information available via the online VisionLink interface, allowing machine managers in the office to quickly evaluate critical operating information.

Optimum Performance

Fuel efficiency is work per unit of fuel, and the 352 does more work per unit than the 352F.

The new Smart Mode system automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to digging conditions, reducing fuel consumption and optimizing performance. Engine speed automatically lowers when hydraulic demand diminishes, further reducing fuel usage.

The cooling system features a new on-demand fan that's designed to operate only when required, saving fuel and ensuring maximum efficiency. An available reverse function assists with cleaning debris from the cooling cores — another plus for enhanced efficiency.

The new electrohydraulic control system is built for responsiveness and efficiency; its main control valve eliminates the need for pilot lines, reduces pressure losses, and lowers fuel consumption. Fewer hydraulic lines result in less required oil and lower long-term operating costs.

Reduced Maintenance

Extended and synchronized maintenance intervals contribute to the 352's lower long-term costs.

The new Cat air filter with an integrated pre-cleaner and primary and secondary filters provides double the dust-holding capacity of the previous design.

The new Cat hydraulic return filter has a 3,000-hour service life — a 50 percent increase over previous filters.

Fuel system filters are synchronized for service at 1,000 hours — a 100 percent increase over the previous filters.

The fuel system's water and sediment drains and hydraulic system's oil level check are positioned close together at ground level, making routine daily maintenance faster, easier, and safer.

Operator-Oriented Cab

With a Deluxe cab, the 352 is designed to provide operators with maximum comfort and safety. Performance-enhancing features like keyless pushbutton start, large touchscreen monitor with jog dial keys for control, and a sound-suppressed rollover protective structure (ROPS) come standard.

Following are other cab amenities:

Tilt-up console that allows easy cab entry and exit

Advanced viscous cab mounts that reduce vibration as much as 50 percent compared with previous models

Bluetooth integrated radio with USB ports for connecting and charging phones

Automatic climate control that maintains temperature settings regardless of ambient temperatures

Programmable joystick buttons that allow setting control patterns and hydraulic response rates, permitting machine operation to be tailored to individual preferences.

Large front, rear, and side windows along with standard rearview and right-hand-side cameras to enhance visibility

An optional 360-degree-visibility package combines images from multiple cameras to enhance the operator's sight lines in all directions

New Long Reach Configuration

For steep slope work, the new Long Reach configuration will reach out to 64 ft. (19.6 m) and dig down to 43 ft. (13.04 m). Standard waterproof technology provides precision excavation down to 15 ft. (4.5 m); the optional submarine solution allows you to work down to 66 ft. (20 m).

Heavy-duty high wide undercarriage and extra counterweight provide a stable platform for long reach digging. Variable gauge undercarriage enables easier transportation between job sites when retracted and adds stability when extended.

